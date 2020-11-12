Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 52.12 million, death toll at 1,284,143

Reuters

LONDON: More than 52.12 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,284,143​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases United States 241,809 10,418,639 India 128,121 8,683,916 Brazil 163,368 5,747,660 France 42,535 1,865,538 Russia 31,593 1,836,960 Spain 40,105 1,417,709 Argentina 34,531 1,273,356 United Kingdom 50,361 1,256,725 Mexico 96,430 986,177 Bangladesh 6,127 425,353 Pakistan 7,055 349,992 Morocco 4,506 270,626 Nepal 1,189 204,242 Costa Rica 1,513 119,768 Japan 1,871 112,858

