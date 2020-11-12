Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 52.12 million, death toll at 1,284,143

LONDON: More than 52.12 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,284,143 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.
|Country
|Total Deaths
|Total Cases
|United States
|241,809
|10,418,639
|India
|128,121
|8,683,916
|Brazil
|163,368
|5,747,660
|France
|42,535
|1,865,538
|Russia
|31,593
|1,836,960
|Spain
|40,105
|1,417,709
|Argentina
|34,531
|1,273,356
|United Kingdom
|50,361
|1,256,725
|Mexico
|96,430
|986,177
|Bangladesh
|6,127
|425,353
|Pakistan
|7,055
|349,992
|Morocco
|4,506
|270,626
|Nepal
|1,189
|204,242
|Costa Rica
|1,513
|119,768
|Japan
|1,871
|112,858
LOS ANGELES: The handgun used by the late Sean Connery in the first James Bond film is the star attraction in a Hollywood auction next month. The semi automatic Walther PP gun, which along with its smaller model the PPK became one of the film franchise's best known images, is expecte Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 11 Minister for Communications and Information Technology Parvat Gurung thinks it is necessary to make postal service timely. Speaking at an interaction with office-bearers of the Postal Service Department at the ministry today, Minister Gurung pointed out the need for crea Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 11 A five-member constitutional bench of the Supreme Court today refused to issue an interim order in cases filed separately by Senior Advocate Dinesh Tripathi and Advocate Badri Raj Bhatta challenging Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Vice-chair Bamdev Gautam’s appointment to the Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 11 Police have arrested three swindlers, who threatened businessmen in the capital, saying they were members of the outlawed Communist Party of Nepal. Police said they had asked for a total of Rs 30 million from the businessmen over telephone and threatened to inflict physi Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 11 Bridges being constructed at various locations of Koteshwor-Kalanki section of the Ring Road are yet to be completed. Construction of bridges started at three locations of the road section two years back. The government had begun construction of overhead bridges at sever Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 11 United Nations Population Fund today handed over IT equipment to the Central Bureau of Statistics as it ramps up its preparations for the 12th National Population and Housing Census, due to take place in June. The IT equipment, which is worth Rs 72 million, had been Read More...
RAUTAHAT, NOVEMBER 11 Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Province 2 Chairperson Prabhu Sah, who was elected as member of Parliament from Rautahat Constituency-3, has observed that the security situation in the district has worsened due to the police force’s love for commission. Speaking to journali Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, NOVEMBER 11 A person died on the spot after a spotted tiger attacked him in Geruwa Rural Municipality, Bardiya, on Saturday. He was taking the cattle to the nearby river for grazing. The deceased has been identified as Lahanu Tharu, 58, of the rural municipality. The tiger also t Read More...