Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 6.65 million, death toll over 390,000

At least 6,651,328 people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 390,435 have died, a Reuters tally shows.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

At least 1,880,519 cases of the highly contagious novel coronavirus have been reported in the United States and its territories while at least 108,068 people have died, according to a Reuters tally of state and local government sources as of June 5, 2020, 12:25 PM (ET). The US diagnosed its first COVID-19 case in Washington state on January 20.

Likewise, Brazil follows the US with a total of 614,941 coronavirus cases. According to Reuters’ interactive graphic tracking the global spread, the UK has the second-highest 39,904 deaths from the viral infection after the US.

The US government is working with drugmakers to maximize availability of influenza vaccines, worried that a substantial flu season on top of another wave of the novel coronavirus could swamp the healthcare system this fall, a top US health official said.

ASIA-PACIFIC

‒ A Myanmar Air Force aircraft brought in 26 Nepali Nationals back to Nepal corresponding to the government’s plan to evacuate Nepalis stranded abroad.

‒ As coronavirus sinks global demand, China’s exporters go online to tap domestic market

‒ China will promote the resumption of the tourism, culture and sports sectors, a top-level meeting chaired by the premier said, state radio reported.

‒ Rural parts of India have begun to see a surge in infections, as millions of returning migrant workers bring the virus home with them, according to data collected from seven Indian states.

‒ Singapore plans to soon launch a wearable device for novel coronavirus contact tracing that, if successful, it will distribute to all of its 5.7 million residents, the government said on Friday.

EUROPE

‒ British drugmaker AstraZeneca has doubled manufacturing capacity for its potential coronavirus vaccine to 2 billion doses in a handful of deals involving Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates.

‒ The European Union is preparing to use an emergency 2.4-billion-euro fund for advance purchases of promising vaccines against COVID-19, EU officials told Reuters.

‒ The French government will mobilise 40 billion euros to support its hardest-hit industries, finance ministry officials said.

AMERICAS

‒ Scientists are resuming COVID-19 trials of hydroxychloroquine, as confusion continues to reign about the anti-malarial drug hailed by US President Donald Trump as a potential “game-changer” against the pandemic.

‒ New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said extended demonstrations in the state after the killing of George Floyd could accelerate the virus’ spread, and urged protesters to get tested.

‒ New infections in Mexico reported on Thursday surpassed the record set just the previous day, and officials reported 816 more deaths as the pandemic engulfs Latin America’s major nations.

‒ Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said it plans to begin human trials of its potential COVID-19 vaccine in South Korea later in June.

‒ Gap Inc reported a quarterly loss of nearly $1 billion as the apparel retailer was forced to close its stores due to the coronavirus outbreak.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

‒ African countries have secured 90 million test kits for the next six months, a regional disease control body said, urging states and donors to boost the continent’s testing capabilities.

‒ Senegal said it would ease a dawn-to-dusk curfew after protesters in Dakar set tyres on fire and threw stones in demonstrations against the restrictions imposed almost three months ago.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

‒ Asian stocks erased early losses on Friday and were poised for their biggest weekly rise since 2011, while the euro hovered near a 1-1/2 month high as Europe’s central bank surprised with more stimulus, fuelling hopes for a global rebound.

‒ The European Central Bank approved a bigger-than-expected expansion of its stimulus package.

‒ The volume of oil products traded during S&P Global Platts’ Market-on-Close process in Singapore plunged 74% in May from a year ago as the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand and a major trader halted business, data analysed by Reuters showed.

‒ The US unemployment rate, which economists expect hit 19.8% in May, should be able to drop below 10% by the end of 2020, US labor secretary said.

‒ Saudi Arabia’s banks face a tough few quarters as the pandemic and weak oil prices pressure profitability and loan growth, banking executives told Reuters.

‒ Canada’s economy is showing green shoots, with reports on home sales, consumer spending and new job postings trending upwards.

