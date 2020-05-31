Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 6 million, death toll over 367,000

NEW YORK: More than 6.04 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 367,902 have died, a Reuters tally shows.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
Here are countries that reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases by 0208 GMT on Sunday.
|Country
|Total cases
|Total deaths
|United States
|1,776,589
|103,650
|Brazil
|498,440
|28,834
|Russia
|396,575
|4,555
|United Kingdom
|272,826
|38,376
|Spain
|257,082
|27,125
|Italy
|232,664
|33,340
|India
|173,783
|4,971
|Iran
|146,688
|7,677
|Mainland China
|82,999
|4,634
|Saudi Arabia
|81,766
|458
|Pakistan
|66,457
|1,395
|Bangladesh
|44,608
|610
|UAE
|33,170
|260
|Afghanistan
|13,659
|246
|South Korea
|11,441
|269
|Australia
|7,185
|103
|Maldives
|1,633
|5
|Sri Lanka
|1,563
|10
|Nepal
|1,567
|8
A group of women farmers at work in the vicinity of a maize field, in Lalitpur, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis. As of today, 66,729 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 107,055 Rapid Diagnostic Tests Read More...
KATHMANDU: Thirteen persons earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at different health facilities across the country, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP). Two patients undergoing treatment at the Teku-based Sukraraj Tropical and Infec Read More...
BHOJPUR: Two new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Sankhuwasabha district for the first time, on Saturday. Among the infected is a 23-year-old male of Khandbari Municipality-7 and a 22-year-old male of Panchkhapan Municipality-1 in the district, confirmed Spokesperson of the Di Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal's favourite superstar Rajesh Hamal is as active on social media as he is in real life. In his Instagram post on May 29, the 55-year-old Mahanayak looks handsome in his double denim avatar. He does not seem to age at all as he poses in style in front a vehicle and has capti Read More...
KATHMANDU: To celebrate her birthday Girls' Generation's YoonA uploaded a special dance cover for her fans. Allkpop reports the veteran idol has covered NCT 127's Kick It, EXO's Love Shot, BTS's ON, and Seventeen's Very Nice. She has captioned the video as: "for SONE. I tried this out Read More...
KATHMANDU: The hashtag #welcomebackJKS was trending on Twitter after popular South Korean actor Jang Geun-suk was released from service on May 29 on completion of his alternative military service. Jang was assigned to the Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Headquarters. Eels, as his fans are Read More...
KATHMANDU: AOMG founder and American rapper of Korean origin Jay Park has spoken out against the death of George Floyd, and also revealed that he has donated $10K to 'Black Lives Matter'. Jay Park was part of the very popular K-pop boyband 2PM but left in 2010. On May 25, a 46-year-old black m Read More...