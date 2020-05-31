Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 6 million, death toll over 367,000

reuters

NEW YORK: More than 6.04 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 367,902 have died, a Reuters tally shows.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Here are countries that reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases by 0208 GMT on Sunday.

Country Total cases Total deaths United States 1,776,589 103,650 Brazil 498,440 28,834 Russia 396,575 4,555 United Kingdom 272,826 38,376 Spain 257,082 27,125 Italy 232,664 33,340 India 173,783 4,971 Iran 146,688 7,677 Mainland China 82,999 4,634 Saudi Arabia 81,766 458 Pakistan 66,457 1,395 Bangladesh 44,608 610 UAE 33,170 260 Afghanistan 13,659 246 South Korea 11,441 269 Australia 7,185 103 Maldives 1,633 5 Sri Lanka 1,563 10 Nepal 1,567 8

