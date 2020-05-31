Nepal | May 31, 2020

The Himalayan Times

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 6 million, death toll over 367,000

Published: May 31, 2020 6:38 pm On: World
reuters
NEW YORK: More than 6.04 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 367,902 have died, a Reuters tally shows.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Here are countries that reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases by 0208 GMT on Sunday.

Country Total cases Total deaths
United States 1,776,589 103,650
Brazil 498,440 28,834
Russia 396,575 4,555
United Kingdom 272,826 38,376
Spain 257,082 27,125
Italy 232,664 33,340
India 173,783 4,971
Iran 146,688 7,677
Mainland China 82,999 4,634
Saudi Arabia 81,766 458
Pakistan 66,457 1,395
Bangladesh 44,608 610
UAE 33,170 260
Afghanistan 13,659 246
South Korea 11,441 269
Australia 7,185 103
Maldives 1,633 5
Sri Lanka 1,563 10
Nepal 1,567 8

