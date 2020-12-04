Nepal | December 04, 2020

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 64.92 million, death toll at 1,505,057

Published: December 04, 2020 8:20 pm
Reuters
LONDON: More than 64.92 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,505,057​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases
United States 276,343 14,129,187
India 139,188 9,571,559
Brazil 175,270 6,487,084
France 54,140 2,257,331
Spain 46,038 1,675,902
United Kingdom 60,113 1,674,134
Italy 58,038 1,664,829
Argentina 39,305 1,447,732
Colombia 37,305 1,343,322
Mexico 108,173 1,144,643
Bangladesh 6,748 471,739
Pakistan 8,260 410,072
Nepal 1,567 238,861
Japan 2,274 156,669
Kuwait 884 143,574
Costa Rica 1,757 142,505

