Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 64.92 million, death toll at 1,505,057

LONDON: More than 64.92 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,505,057​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases United States 276,343 14,129,187 India 139,188 9,571,559 Brazil 175,270 6,487,084 France 54,140 2,257,331 Spain 46,038 1,675,902 United Kingdom 60,113 1,674,134 Italy 58,038 1,664,829 Argentina 39,305 1,447,732 Colombia 37,305 1,343,322 Mexico 108,173 1,144,643 Bangladesh 6,748 471,739 Pakistan 8,260 410,072 Nepal 1,567 238,861 Japan 2,274 156,669 Kuwait 884 143,574 Costa Rica 1,757 142,505

