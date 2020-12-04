Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 64.92 million, death toll at 1,505,057

LONDON: More than 64.92 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,505,057 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.
|Country
|Total Deaths
|Total Cases
|United States
|276,343
|14,129,187
|India
|139,188
|9,571,559
|Brazil
|175,270
|6,487,084
|France
|54,140
|2,257,331
|Spain
|46,038
|1,675,902
|United Kingdom
|60,113
|1,674,134
|Italy
|58,038
|1,664,829
|Argentina
|39,305
|1,447,732
|Colombia
|37,305
|1,343,322
|Mexico
|108,173
|1,144,643
|Bangladesh
|6,748
|471,739
|Pakistan
|8,260
|410,072
|Nepal
|1,567
|238,861
|Japan
|2,274
|156,669
|Kuwait
|884
|143,574
|Costa Rica
|1,757
|142,505
KATHMANDU: As the world is observing the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPWD) today, Sanu Maya Gurung of Lalitpur struggles to meet her daily ends after suffering from spinal injury 25 years ago. For the last six years, Gurung has been selling corns on a cart at roadsides in Kat Read More...
KATHMANDU: The price of precious yellow metal has increased by Rs 1,600 per tola (11.66 grammes) in Nepal market, on Thursday. It is being traded at Rs 92,600. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers Association, the worked gold which was traded at Rs 90,555 per on Wednesday, Read More...
ZURICH/GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) does not recommend countries issuing "immunity passports" for those who have recovered from COVID-19, but is looking at prospects of deploying e-vaccination certificates like those it is developing with Estonia. Estonia and the United Nations hea Read More...
Milan recover from 2-0 behind to win 4-2 Jose Mourinho's Spurs held 3-3 at LASK Arsenal beat Vienna 4-1 in front of fans Total of 18 teams now through to last 32 LONDON: Seven-time European champions AC Milan hit back from two goals down against Celtic to claim a 4-2 victory that s Read More...
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 3 The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration today issued a circular to all local levels directing them to get the documents issued by the rural municipality or municipality verified by the officials concerned before recommending service-seekers to the Departme Read More...
BALEBA, DECEMBER 3 A taskforce formed to submit recommendations to end anomalies, irregularities and intermediaries in the judiciary held dialogue with stakeholders in Baglung yesterday. A member of the taskforce and Supreme Court Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut met judges of Baglung High Court Read More...
PARASI, DECEMBER 3 National Assembly Chairperson Ganesh Prasad Timilsina made onsite inspection of antique Buddhist pilgrimage sites – Ramgram Stupa and Panditpur. Timilsina observed the Stupa located at Ramgram Municipality and Panditpur area in ward 18 of Ramgram, Nawalparasi (Bardaghat-Su Read More...
JHAPA, DECEMBER 3 A group of youths attempted to set a vehicle that was carrying Deputy Mayor of Mechinagar Municipality Meena Uprety on fire in Jhapa this afternoon. Deputy Mayor Uprety was travelling in a four-wheeler, which was blocked by a group of youths at Dhaijan section of the East-Wes Read More...