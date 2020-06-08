Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 7.01 million, death toll over 403,300

Reuters

More than 7.01 million people have been reported infected with the new coronavirus globally and 403,338 have died, a Reuters tally showed.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

At least 1,949,947 cases of the highly contagious novel coronavirus have been reported in the United States and its territories while at least 110,320 people have died, according to a Reuters tally of state and local government sources as of JUNE 8, 2020, 12:25 AM (ET). The US diagnosed its first COVID-19 case in Washington state on January 20.

Likewise, Brazil follows the US with a total of 685,427 coronavirus cases. According to Reuters’ interactive graphic tracking the global spread, the UK has the second-highest 40,542 deaths from the viral infection after the US.

Meanwhile, New Zealand, which reported no active cases for the first time since COVID-19 arrived in the country, said all coronavirus measures will be lifted from Tuesday, barring border closure restrictions.

ASIA-PACIFIC

‒ Malaysia will lift most restrictions on businesses on Wednesday, including a ban on travel between its states, although its international borders will remain closed.

‒ New Delhi on Sunday ordered many hospital beds to be reserved for residents of the Indian capital.

‒ Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has started an early-stage study in China to test a potential antibody treatment against the new coronavirus in uninfected people.

‒ Rock fans in Thailand watched their favourite bands play via Zoom on Sunday as a live music festival went online.

EUROPE

‒ British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to relax rules on outdoor dining and weddings, as well as speed up government investment plans to limit the economic damage from the coronavirus, newspapers reported on Saturday.

‒ Scotland and Northern Ireland reported no new deaths from the coronavirus in the past 14 hours, authorities said on Sunday, while in the United Kingdom, the death toll rose by 77 to 40,542 as of 1600 GMT on June 6.

‒ Pope Francis warned Italians to not let their guard down against COVID-19 and urged them to obey government rules on social distancing and wearing masks.

AMERICAS

‒ Brazil removed from public view months of data on its COVID-19 epidemic on Saturday, as President Jair Bolsonaro defended delays and changes to official record-keeping of the world’s second-largest coronavirus outbreak.

‒ The death toll in Canada edged up by 0.9% to 7,773 from 7,703 on Saturday, further evidence that the worst of the pandemic has passed.

‒ Chile revised its death toll sharply higher on Sunday, adding fatalities from databases that previously had not been included.

‒ Mexico, which reported 3,484 new cases and 188 additional fatalities, remains at the highest level of contagion alert going into the second week of its phased return to normal.

‒ Honduras has extended a curfew by one week through June 14.

‒ Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said 18 employees at his office and on his security detail have tested positive.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

‒ South Africa has agreed on a daily fee of up to 16,000 rand ($950) for COVID-19 patients that get treated in critical care beds in private hospitals. It includes the cost of using the bed, paying a team of specialists and additional services.

‒ Total cases in Saudi Arabia exceeded 100,000 on Sunday as the kingdom struggles to get to grips with a rise in new infections over the past 10 days.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

‒ Global shares edged higher after a surprise recovery in US employment provided cause for optimism that economies could quickly revive after many weeks of lockdowns.

‒ The US economy unexpectedly added jobs in May after suffering record losses in the prior month, offering the clearest signal that the downturn triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic was over, though the road to recovery could be longer.

‒ Portugal economy is expected to shrink by nearly 7% this year due to effects of the coronavirus, the government said.

