Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 7.24 million, death toll over 410,300

At least 7,245,807 people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 410,307 have died, a Reuters tally showed.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
At least 1,986,571 cases of the highly contagious novel coronavirus have been reported in the United States and its territories while at least 111,830 people have died, according to a Reuters tally of state and local government sources as of June 10, 2020, 10:12 AM (ET). The US diagnosed its first COVID-19 case in Washington state on January 20.
Likewise, Brazil follows the US with a total of 739,503 coronavirus cases. According to Reuters’ interactive graphic tracking the global spread, the UK has the second-highest 40,883 deaths from the viral infection after the US.
Meanwhile, studies show people with the coronavirus are most infectious just at the point when they first begin to feel unwell, World Health Organization (WHO) experts said on Tuesday, making it so hard to control spread of the virus.
ASIA-PACIFIC
‒ Delhi’s infections of coronavirus will climb to more than half a million by the end of July and it does not have the hospital capacity to handle such an outbreak, the city state’s deputy chief minister said.
‒ A measure of Australian consumer sentiment rose for a second straight month in June, while a public health official said the country was on course to have largely eradicated the new coronavirus by July.
EUROPE
‒ Total cases in Germany increased by 318 to 184,861 and deaths by 18 to 8,729. It plans to extend a travel ban for non-European nations until Aug. 31.
‒ Austria will reopen its borders to Italy and lift a quarantine requirement for travellers from over 20 other European countries next week, officials said.
‒ The International Monetary Fund approved a $5 billion, 18-month loan deal for Ukraine to help stabilise the country’s economy as it struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic.
AMERICAS
‒ Gilead Sciences Inc’s antiviral drug, remdesivir, prevented lung disease in macaque monkeys infected with the coronavirus, a study published in medical journal Nature showed.
‒ The US Department of Health and Human Services said it would distribute about $25 billion to hospitals that have not previously received relief funds as they grapple with a rise in COVID-19 cases.
‒ Arizona again told hospitals to activate the coronavirus emergency plans after cases spiked following reopening.
‒ Ontario has started testing about 8,000 migrant farm workers in a hard-hit rural region of the province after two young workers died and the novel coronavirus was found on at least 17 farms.
‒ Brazil, which reported 32,091 new cases and 1,272 additional deaths, restored detailed COVID-19 data on its website on Tuesday following a scandal about removal of cumulative totals.
‒ Mexico reported 4,199 fresh infections and 596 new fatalities.
‒ Argentina confirmed more than 1,000 new cases on Tuesday as the rate of new infections continued to rise just days after extending lockdown measures in Buenos Aires.
‒ Peru said confirmed cases have risen above 200,000, with 5,738 deaths.
MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
‒ Qatar will start lifting restrictions under a four-phase plan starting on June 15.
‒ Oman will further ease its containment measures on Wednesday, allowing several businesses and shops to re-open, the state news agency reported.
ECONOMIC FALLOUT
‒ Asian stock markets eked out a 10th consecutive session of gains on Wednesday, but momentum ebbed as doubts about the global recovery from the pandemic returned ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting.
‒ Layoffs in the US fell in April, but remained the second highest on record, while hiring hit an all-time low.
‒ Japan’s wholesale prices fell at the fastest annual pace in nearly four years in May and its machinery orders slumped in April at their quickest pace in nearly two years.
‒ German exports and imports slumped in April, posting their biggest declines since 1990, data showed. ($1 = 3.9154 zlotys)
