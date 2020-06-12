Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 7.55 million, death toll over 421,000

Reuters

At least 7,557,675 people have been reported infected by the novel coronavirus globally while 421,298 people have died from COVID-19, a Reuters tally showed.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The World Health Organization referred to the outbreak as a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

At least 2,031,070 cases of the highly contagious novel coronavirus have been reported in the United States and its territories while at least 113,741 people have died, according to a Reuters tally of state and local government sources as of June 12, 2020, 6:07 PM (ET). The US diagnosed its first COVID-19 case in Washington state on January 20.

Likewise, Brazil follows the US with a total of 802,828 coronavirus cases. According to Reuters’ interactive graphic tracking the global spread, the UK has the second-highest 41,279 deaths from the viral infection after the US.

Meanwhile, Europe could face a surge of COVID-19 infections caused by mass protests over the last few days against racism after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in the United States, according to politicians, European Union officials and experts.

ASIA-PACIFIC

‒ South Korea will extend its prevention and sanitation guidelines until daily new infections drop to single digits, the health minister said, failing which he warned of a return to tough social distancing measures.

‒ India reported a total of 297,535 cases, surpassing the United Kingdom to become the fourth worst affected country in the world.

‒ Australia has effectively eliminated COVID-19 in some parts of the country, its chief medical officer has said.

EUROPE

‒ Total cases in Germany increased by 258 to 185,674 and the death toll by eight to 8,763, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

‒ England’s COVID-19 Trace and Track programme is functioning effectively nationwide, although it can still be improved, programme leader Dido Harding said after the first numbers of people tested and traced were published.

AMERICAS

‒ About half a dozen states including Texas and Arizona are grappling with a rising number of coronavirus patients filling hospital beds, fanning concerns that the reopening of the US economy may spark a second wave of infections.

‒ From apple packing houses in Washington state to farm workers in Florida and a California county known as “the world’s salad bowl,” outbreaks of the coronavirus are emerging at US fruit and vegetable farms and packing plants.

‒ Shoppers in Brazil, which surpassed a total count of 800,000 on Thursday, lined up for hours and crowded into malls in the country’s two largest cities after they reopened.

‒ Mexico reported 4,790 new infections and 587 additional fatalities on Thursday.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

‒ The pandemic is accelerating in Africa, spreading to the hinterland from capital cities where it arrived with travellers, the World Health Organization said.

‒ Lebanese cut roadways with burning tyres and rubbish bins across Beirut and other cities in renewed protests sparked by a rapid fall in the pound currency and mounting economic hardship.

‒ Tanzania has begun negotiations with creditors over a G20 nations initiative over debt relief, the finance minister said.

‒ Egypt will open its main seaside resorts for international flights and foreign tourists from July 1, the cabinet said.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

‒ Asian shares fell sharply on Friday after Wall Street and oil tumbled over growing concerns that a resurgence of coronavirus infections could stunt the pace of recovery in economies reopening from lockdowns.

‒ The economic fallout from the pandemic could plunge an extra 395 million people into extreme poverty and swell the total number of those living on less than $1.90 a day worldwide to more than 1 billion, according to a report.

