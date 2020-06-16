Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 8.05 million, death toll over 436,000

Reuters

At least 8,056,441 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 436,293​ have died, a Reuters tally showed.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The World Health Organization referred to the outbreak as a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

At least 2,122,766 cases of the highly contagious novel coronavirus have been reported in the United States and its territories while more than 116,107 people have died, according to a Reuters tally of state and local government sources as of June 16, 2020, 1:16 PM (ET). The US diagnosed its first COVID-19 case in Washington state on January 20.

Likewise, Brazil follows the US with a total of 888,271 coronavirus cases and 43,959 death. According to Reuters’ interactive graphic tracking the global spread.

Likewise, India has the fourth-highest 343,091 coronavirus cases and 9,900 people have died.

Global cases of the novel coronavirus reached over 8 million on Monday, as infections surged in Latin America, while the United States and China grappled with fresh outbreaks.

ASIA-PACIFIC

‒ Beijing banned high-risk people from leaving the Chinese capital and halted some transportation services on Tuesday to stop the spread of a fresh coronavirus outbreak to other cities and provinces. The origins of a new cluster of infections in Beijing are uncertain, World Health Organization officials said.

‒ New Zealand said on Tuesday that it had two new cases of the coronavirus, both related to recent travel from the UK The country had declared itself free of COVID-19 last week.

‒ Australia’s most populous state said on Tuesday it would nearly double its public transport capacity starting July 1.

‒ Hong Kong is moving towards a further relaxation of social gathering restrictions related to the coronavirus, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said.

‒ India’s capital is fast running out of hospital beds amid a surge in cases.

‒ South Korea will face another wave of infections, with as many as 800 new cases a day by July, unless the government tightens social distancing rules, a prominent infectious disease specialist has warned.

‒ Pakistani authorities said they will re-impose strict lockdowns in selected areas of several cities from Monday night.

EUROPE

‒ Sweden will extend its ban on visits to elderly care homes to Aug. 31, its health minister said.

‒ Hundreds of sunseekers from Germany landed on the Spanish island of Mallorca on Monday, the first tourists allowed into the country since borders were shut in March.

‒ Denmark will hand out cash to Danes to stimulate the economy, the finance ministry said.

‒ Capacity on London’s transport network has been reduced by 85% to comply with social-distancing rules.

AMERICAS

‒ Brazil’s death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to nearly 44,000 on Monday, as the country continued easing restrictions on circulation despite the world’s second-worst outbreak after the United States.

‒ Hundreds of Cuban doctors and nurses who were sent to Mexico City to help respond to the coronavirus pandemic could stay longer if cases keep rising, a senior government official said.

‒ New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in record numbers swept through more US states as most push ahead with reopening and President Donald Trump plans an indoor rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

‒ Chile’s government said it would extend a state of catastrophe in place since mid-March by 90 days as cases in the South American nation have surged.

‒ Canada will extend income support that was brought in to help people get through temporary job losses caused by the outbreak, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

‒ Botswana on Monday lifted a recently reinstated coronavirus lockdown on its capital city Gaborone and surrounding areas after most of the cases reported last week turned out to be negative.

‒ Resident doctors in Nigerian public hospitals went on strike to demand better benefits as they battle the pandemic in Africa’s most populous country, the union said.

‒ Abu Dhabi has extended a ban on movement in and out of the emirate and between its major cities by a week to further curb infections, state news agency (WAM) reported.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

‒ The US Food and Drug Administration revoked its emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 and warned against administering hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine in combination with Gilead Sciences’ experimental COVID-19 drug, remdesivir.

‒ A deal between AstraZeneca and four European countries for COVID-19 vaccines involves doses being shared by European Union members on a pro rata basis based on population, a source at the French President’s office said.

‒ A specific mutation in the new coronavirus can significantly increase its ability to infect cells, according to a US study.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

‒ Thailand’s cabinet approved on Tuesday a domestic tourism package worth 22.4 billion baht ($722.35 million) to revitalise a key sector hit by the coronavirus pandemic, an official said.

‒ Canada’s housing market is not buckling under the double-shock of COVID-19 and slumping oil prices, which have crippled the country’s economy and led to a record-high unemployment rate.

‒ Greece’s central government recorded a primary budget deficit of 4.79 billion euros from January to May, missing its target for a surplus because of a lockdown, finance ministry data showed.

