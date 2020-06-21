Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 8.85 million, death toll at 463,527

reuters

Share Now:











LONDON: More than 8.85 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus

globally and 463,527​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases United States 119,631 2,263,884 Brazil 49,976 1,067,579 Russia 8,002 576,952 India 13,254 410,461 United Kingdom 42,589 303,110 Spain 28,322 263,792 Peru 7,861 251,338 Italy 34,610 238,410 Chile 4,295 236,748 Iran 9,392 200,262 Pakistan 3,382 171,666 Bangladesh 1,464 112,306 Mainland China 4,634 83,378 Afghanistan 581 28,833 Nepal 23 9,026

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook