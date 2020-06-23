Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 9.12 million, death toll at 472,758

LONDON: More than 9.12 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 472,758 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The following table contains list of countries by the number of reported cases.
|Country
|Total Deaths
|Total Cases
|United States
|120,303
|2,321,556
|Brazil
|51,271
|1,106,470
|Russia
|8,206
|592,280
|India
|14,011
|440,215
|United Kingdom
|42,647
|305,289
|Spain
|28,324
|264,358
|Peru
|8,223
|257,447
|Chile
|4,502
|246,963
|Italy
|34,634
|239,111
|Iran
|9,742
|207,525
|Pakistan
|3,695
|185,034
|Bangladesh
|1,502
|115,786
|Mainland China
|4,634
|83,418
|Indonesia
|2,500
|46,845
|Nepal
|24
|10,099
KATHMANDU: The Queer Youth Group recently launched a petition drive for gender recognition in citizenship bill and submitted the signed letter to the State Affairs and Good Governance Committee of the federal parliament. The petition raised concerns and forwarded demands of transgender & gende Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 181,371 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 268,103 Rapid Diagno Read More...
MILAN: Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri has rubbished suggestions of a falling out with midfielder Miralem Pjanic and is confident Cristiano Ronaldo will quickly bounce back from disappointing restart to the season. Sarri has quickly found himself under pressure after Juventus were beaten on penalti Read More...
KATHMANDU: South Korean actor Park Shin-hye is a household name with Korean film and K-drama fans having started her acting career in her teens. She cemented her star status firmly in people's hearts with her lead role as Go Mi-nyeo-Go Mi-nam in the role switching hit drama You're Beautiful. Par Read More...
KATHMANDU: The National Assembly (NA) has endorsed three bills ‒ 'Finance Bill-2077 BS', 'Bill to Raise National Debt-2077 BS' and the 'Loan and Guarantee Bill-2077 BS' ‒ related to the budget. The Upper House received the bills from the House of Representatives. Finance Minister Yubar Read More...
MADRID: Prosecutors in Madrid said on Monday they had indicted Italian soccer coach Carlo Ancelotti on suspicion of avoiding 1 million euros ($1.12 million) in taxes due for revenues from image rights while coaching Real Madrid between 2014-15. Ancelotti, who now coaches English Premier League si Read More...
BAJURA: Many coronavirus infected persons are wandering freely in a village in Bajura district. According to the locals, the infected persons have been venturing without restriction in the village areas after they were sent home from quarantine facility in Badimalika Municipality. As many as 4 Read More...
SARABURI: Thai scientists administered a second dose of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine to monkeys on Monday, looking for another positive response to enable clinical trials in humans as early as October. The Thai vaccine is one of at least 100 being worked on globally as the world reels from a Read More...