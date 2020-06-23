Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 9.12 million, death toll at 472,758

reuters

LONDON: More than 9.12 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 472,758​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table contains list of countries by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases United States 120,303 2,321,556 Brazil 51,271 1,106,470 Russia 8,206 592,280 India 14,011 440,215 United Kingdom 42,647 305,289 Spain 28,324 264,358 Peru 8,223 257,447 Chile 4,502 246,963 Italy 34,634 239,111 Iran 9,742 207,525 Pakistan 3,695 185,034 Bangladesh 1,502 115,786 Mainland China 4,634 83,418 Indonesia 2,500 46,845 Nepal 24 10,099

