Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.38 mln, death toll crosses 164,900

REUTERS

NEW YORK: More than 2.38 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 164,918 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 10 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Monday.

Country Total deaths Total cases USA 40,552 753,035 Spain 20,453 195,944 Italy 23,660 178,972 France 19,718 152,894 UK 16,060 120,067 Germany 4,414 142,368 China 4,632 82,747 India 519 16,116 Iran 5,301 82,211 Japan 251 11,519 South Korea 234 10,661 Australia 69 6,606 Bangladesh 91 2,456 Pakistan 168 8,348 Nepal 0 31

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook