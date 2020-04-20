Nepal | April 20, 2020

The Himalayan Times > World > Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.38 mln, death toll crosses 164,900

Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.38 mln, death toll crosses 164,900

Published: April 20, 2020 9:20 pm On: World
REUTERS

NEW YORK: More than 2.38 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 164,918 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 10 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Monday.

Country Total deaths Total cases
USA 40,552 753,035
Spain 20,453 195,944
Italy 23,660 178,972
France 19,718 152,894
UK 16,060 120,067
Germany 4,414 142,368
China 4,632 82,747
India 519 16,116
Iran 5,301 82,211
Japan 251 11,519
South Korea 234 10,661
Australia 69 6,606
Bangladesh 91 2,456
Pakistan 168 8,348
Nepal 0 31

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

© 2020 The Himalayan Times