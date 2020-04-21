Nepal | April 21, 2020

Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.46 mln, death toll crosses 169,800

Published: April 21, 2020 6:15 pm On: World
REUTERS

NEW YORK: More than 2.46 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 169,863 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 10 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Tuesday.

Country Total deaths Total cases
United States 42,371 780,664
Spain 20,852 200,210
Italy 24,114 181,228
France 20,265 155,383
United Kingdom 16,509 124,743
Germany 4,513 143,110
China 4,632 82,758
Iran 5,209 83,505
India 559 17,656
Japan 276 11,867
South Korea 236 10,674
Pakistan 176 8,418
UAE 43 7,265
Indonesia 590 6,760
Australia 69 6,619
Bangladesh 101 2,948
Nepal 0 32

