Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.46 mln, death toll crosses 169,800

REUTERS

NEW YORK: More than 2.46 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 169,863 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 10 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Tuesday.

Country Total deaths Total cases United States 42,371 780,664 Spain 20,852 200,210 Italy 24,114 181,228 France 20,265 155,383 United Kingdom 16,509 124,743 Germany 4,513 143,110 China 4,632 82,758 Iran 5,209 83,505 India 559 17,656 Japan 276 11,867 South Korea 236 10,674 Pakistan 176 8,418 UAE 43 7,265 Indonesia 590 6,760 Australia 69 6,619 Bangladesh 101 2,948 Nepal 0 32

