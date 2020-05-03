Nepal | May 03, 2020

Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.44 million, death toll crosses 243,000

Published: May 03, 2020 5:35 pm On: World
REUTERS

LONDON: More than 3.44 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 243,015 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 50 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Sunday.

Country Total cases Total deaths
United States 3,445,668 243,015
Spain 1,140,148 66,426
Italy 234,436 25,100
United Kingdom 209,528 28,710
France 182,260 28,131
Germany 168,396 24,760
Mainland China 96,448 6,156
India 40,236 4,987
Pakistan 18,435 247
South Korea 10,843 831
Bangladesh 8,928 603
Australia 7,090 197
Sri Lanka 720 17
Maldives 533 36
Nepal 69 0

