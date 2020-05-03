Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.44 million, death toll crosses 243,000

REUTERS

LONDON: More than 3.44 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 243,015 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 50 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Sunday.

Country Total cases Total deaths United States 3,445,668 243,015 Spain 1,140,148 66,426 Italy 234,436 25,100 United Kingdom 209,528 28,710 France 182,260 28,131 Germany 168,396 24,760 Mainland China 96,448 6,156 India 40,236 4,987 Pakistan 18,435 247 South Korea 10,843 831 Bangladesh 8,928 603 Australia 7,090 197 Sri Lanka 720 17 Maldives 533 36 Nepal 69 0

