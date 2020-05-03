Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.44 million, death toll crosses 243,000

LONDON: More than 3.44 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 243,015 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 50 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Sunday.
|Country
|Total cases
|Total deaths
|United States
|3,445,668
|243,015
|Spain
|1,140,148
|66,426
|Italy
|234,436
|25,100
|United Kingdom
|209,528
|28,710
|France
|182,260
|28,131
|Germany
|168,396
|24,760
|Mainland China
|96,448
|6,156
|India
|40,236
|4,987
|Pakistan
|18,435
|247
|South Korea
|10,843
|831
|Bangladesh
|8,928
|603
|Australia
|7,090
|197
|Sri Lanka
|720
|17
|Maldives
|533
|36
|Nepal
|69
|0