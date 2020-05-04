Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.52 million, death toll nears 247,000

REUTERS

NEW YORK: More than 3.52 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 246,910 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 50 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Monday.

Country Total deaths Total cases United States 67,821 1,166,167 Spain 25,264 235,320 Italy 28,884 210,717 United Kingdom 28,446 186,599 France 24,895 168,396 Germany 6,718 163,431 Russia 1,280 134,687 Iran 6,203 97,424 Mainland China 4,633 82,879 India 1,301 40,263 Saudi Arabia 184 27,011 Pakistan 440 19,103 Japan 544 15,780 Qatar 12 15,515 UAE 126 14,163 South Korea 250 10,793 Bangladesh 177 9,455 Australia 95 6,827 Afghanistan 85 2,704 Maldives 1 519 Nepal 0 75

