Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.52 million, death toll nears 247,000

Published: May 04, 2020 6:24 pm On: World
REUTERS

NEW YORK: More than 3.52 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 246,910 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 50 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Monday.

Country Total deaths Total cases
United States 67,821 1,166,167
Spain 25,264 235,320
Italy 28,884 210,717
United Kingdom 28,446 186,599
France 24,895 168,396
Germany 6,718 163,431
Russia 1,280 134,687
Iran 6,203 97,424
Mainland China 4,633 82,879
India 1,301 40,263
Saudi Arabia 184 27,011
Pakistan 440 19,103
Japan 544 15,780
Qatar 12 15,515
UAE 126 14,163
South Korea 250 10,793
Bangladesh 177 9,455
Australia 95 6,827
Afghanistan 85 2,704
Maldives 1 519
Nepal 0 75

 

