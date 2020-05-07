Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.77 million, death toll crosses 262,700

REUTERS

LONDON: More than 3.77 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 262,714 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0833 GMT on Thursday.

Country Total deaths Total cases United States 73,792 1,237,347 Spain 25,857 238,179 Italy 29,684 214,457 United Kingdom 30,076 201,101 Russia 1,625 177,160 France 25,809 174,191 Germany 6,981 165,208 Iran 6,418 101,650 Mainland China 4,633 82,885 India 1,783 52,952 Saudi Arabia 209 31,938 Pakistan 564 24,073 Singapore 20 20,198 Qatar 12 17,972 Japan 590 16,189 UAE 146 15,192 Bangladesh 186 11,719 South Korea 256 10,810 Australia 97 6,875 Malaysia 107 6,428 Afghanistan 104 3,392 Sri Lanka 9 797 Maldives 2 617 Nepal 0 99

