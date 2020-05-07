Nepal | May 07, 2020

The Himalayan Times > World > Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.77 million, death toll crosses 262,700

Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.77 million, death toll crosses 262,700

Published: May 07, 2020 6:45 pm On: World
REUTERS

LONDON: More than 3.77 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 262,714 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0833 GMT on Thursday.

Country Total deaths Total cases
United States 73,792 1,237,347
Spain 25,857 238,179
Italy 29,684 214,457
United Kingdom 30,076 201,101
Russia 1,625 177,160
France 25,809 174,191
Germany 6,981 165,208
Iran 6,418 101,650
Mainland China 4,633 82,885
India 1,783 52,952
Saudi Arabia 209 31,938
Pakistan 564 24,073
Singapore 20 20,198
Qatar 12 17,972
Japan 590 16,189
UAE 146 15,192
Bangladesh 186 11,719
South Korea 256 10,810
Australia 97 6,875
Malaysia 107 6,428
Afghanistan 104 3,392
Sri Lanka 9 797
Maldives 2 617
Nepal 0 99

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

© 2020 The Himalayan Times