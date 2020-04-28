Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3 million, death toll crosses 210,000

REUTERS

NEW YORK: Some 3.03 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 210,263 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Tuesday.

Country Total Cases Total Deaths United States 993,532 56,201 Spain 227,319 23,521 Italy 199,414 26,977 France 165,842 23,293 United Kingdom 157,149 21,092 Germany 156,232 5,842 Iran 91,472 5,806 Mainland China 82,836 4,638 India 28,380 872 Austria 15,256 549 Japan 14,235 407 Pakistan 13,915 281 South Korea 10,752 243 UAE 10,349 76 Australia 6,725 84 Sri Lanka 567 7 Nepal 54 0

