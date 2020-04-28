Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3 million, death toll crosses 210,000

Nepal | April 28, 2020

Published: April 28, 2020 7:29 pm On: World
REUTERS

NEW YORK: Some 3.03 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 210,263 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Tuesday.

Country Total Cases Total Deaths
United States 993,532 56,201
Spain 227,319 23,521
Italy 199,414 26,977
France 165,842 23,293
United Kingdom 157,149 21,092
Germany 156,232 5,842
Iran 91,472 5,806
Mainland China 82,836 4,638
India 28,380 872
Austria 15,256 549
Japan 14,235 407
Pakistan 13,915 281
South Korea 10,752 243
UAE 10,349 76
Australia 6,725 84
Sri Lanka 567 7
Nepal 54 0

