Worldwide coronavirus cases over 4.37 million, death toll reaches 295,923

More than 4.37 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 295,923 have died, according to Reuters tally, as of Thursday.

It has been reported that the US has a total of 1,396,732 cases and 83,720 people have died from the coronavirus infection. Likewise, Russia follows the US with a total of 252,245 coronavirus cases. The UK has the second-highest 33,186 deaths from the viral infection.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

EUROPE

– The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 could become endemic like HIV, the World Health Organization said, warning against any attempt to predict how long it would keep circulating and calling for a “massive effort” to counter it.

– A total of 33,186 people who tested positive for the new coronavirus have died in the United Kingdom, a rise of 494 in a 24-hour period.

– Total cases in Germany rose by 933 to 172,239, and the death toll increased by 89 to 7,723.

– England tentatively began easing its lockdown, with some people who cannot do their jobs at home urged to return to work. The rest of Great Britain remains in lockdown.

– Deaths in Italy climbed by 195 on Wednesday, against 172 the day before.

– France’s daily death toll dropped on Wednesday to 83 from 348 the day before.

– Poland will reopen restaurants and hairdressers on May 18, while the strict border controls were extended until June 12.

– A mental illness crisis is looming as millions of people worldwide are surrounded by death and disease and forced into isolation, poverty and anxiety by the COVID-19 pandemic, United Nations said.

AMERICAS

– More than 1.39 million people have been infected in the United States and 83,720 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 0419 GMT on Thursday.

– The Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down a statewide stay-at-home order, siding with a legal challenge from Republican lawmakers who said the state’s top public health official exceeded her authority by imposing the restrictions.

– Canada and the United States appear likely to extend a ban on non-essential travel until June 21.

– Los Angeles beaches reopened after weeks of closure, with new rules enforced by county health officials that allow residents back to the shore as long as they wear masks when not in the water and stay “active” by surfing, swimming or running.

– Brazil registered a record 11,385 new cases in the last 24 hours, surpassing France’s tally to become the sixth-worst hit country. Mexico recorded 1,862 new cases and 294 additional deaths.

ASIA-PACIFIC

– China reported 3 new cases for May 13, down from 7 cases a day earlier, bringing the total number of cases to 82,929. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,633.

– Thailand reported one new coronavirus case and no new deaths.

– New Zealand unveiled a record NZ$50 billion ($30 billion) fund in its budget to restore its economy.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

– Yemen’s Saudi-backed government reported the first case in Marib province and four other infections elsewhere, taking the tally of cases in areas under its control to 70, including 12 deaths.

– Lesotho recorded its first case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, becoming the last country in Africa to be afflicted by the virus.

– Dubai allowed public parks to reopen and hotel guests to access private beaches.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

– Asia’s stock markets fell and gold hit a one-week high as worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections and a dour assessment of the way back from the head of the US Federal Reserve dashed hopes for a quick recovery.

– Australian jobs plunged 594,300 in April, the most on record, and the unemployment rate shot up to 6.2%, the highest since September 2015.

– The world economy is projected to shrink by 3.2% in 2020, the United Nations said.

