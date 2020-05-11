Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.13 million, death toll nears 282,000

REUTERS

LONDON: More than 4.13 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 281,778 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0730 GMT on Monday.

Country Total cases Total deaths United States 1,339,207 79,509 Spain 245,257 26,621 United Kingdom 219,183 31,855 Italy 219,070 30,560 Russia 209,688 1,915 France 174,791 25,987 Germany 171,879 7,424 Brazil 162,699 11,123 Iran 107,603 6,640 Mainland China 82,918 4,633 India 67,152 2,206 Saudi Arabia 39,048 246 Pakistan 30,936 667 Singapore 23,336 20 UAE 18,198 198 Japan 16,559 646 Bangladesh 14,657 228 Indonesia 14,032 973 South Korea 10,909 256 Australia 6,941 97 Afghanistan 4,617 120 Sri Lanka 856 9 Maldives 835 3 Nepal 121 0

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook