Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4.13 million, death toll nears 282,000

Published: May 11, 2020 6:02 pm On: World
REUTERS

LONDON: More than 4.13 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 281,778 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0730 GMT on Monday.

Country Total cases Total deaths
United States 1,339,207 79,509
Spain 245,257 26,621
United Kingdom 219,183 31,855
Italy 219,070 30,560
Russia 209,688 1,915
France 174,791 25,987
Germany 171,879 7,424
Brazil 162,699 11,123
Iran 107,603 6,640
Mainland China 82,918 4,633
India 67,152 2,206
Saudi Arabia 39,048 246
Pakistan 30,936 667
Singapore 23,336 20
UAE 18,198 198
Japan 16,559 646
Bangladesh 14,657 228
Indonesia 14,032 973
South Korea 10,909 256
Australia 6,941 97
Afghanistan 4,617 120
Sri Lanka 856 9
Maldives 835 3
Nepal 121 0

