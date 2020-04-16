Yet another ex-British Gurkha succumbs to COVID-19

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

LONDON: Yet another former British Gurkha serviceman has succumbed to COVID-19 infection in London, the capital of the United Kingdom.

The latest victim, 55-year-old Laxman Shrestha, originally hailed from Syangja and had been living in Plumstead, London.

Shrestha breathed his last at local Guys Hospital on Wednesday in course of treatment, said Bhoj Baral, who is also a former British Gurkha soldier and was in the same platoon where Shrestha was assigned to.

He was hospitalised after suffering from cough and fever for the last two weeks. He was kept on ventilator support lately but his health showed no signs of improvement.

The number of Nepalis losing their lives to coronavirus transmission in Britain has now reached 10, including seven ex-British Gurkha servicemen.

