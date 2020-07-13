Zindziswa, daughter of Nelson Mandela, dies at 59

KATHMANDU: Zindziswa Mandela, daughter of former South African president Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, has died. She was 59.
State television South African Broadcasting Corporation has reported that Mandela died at a Johannesburg hospital early Monday morning
Zindziswa, daughter of the icon of South Africa’s anti-apartheid struggle, was South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark.
Also known as Zindzi, she was a political and social activist, also the founder of Mandela Legacy.
The daughter of South Africa’s first black president is survived by four children and husband Molapo Motlhajwa.
(Details to follow)
