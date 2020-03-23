10,000 foreign nationals stranded in Nepal

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 22

As most countries across the world have issued travel bans to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, 10,000 foreigners are stranded in Nepal at present.

According to the Department of Immigration (DoI), a total of 10,030 foreigners have extended their visas in the last six days to stay back in Nepal.

Most of the foreigners have decided to remain in Nepal after the travel bans across the world.

The department has also stated that the foreigners whose visas have been extended for the time being will be sent back to their home countries after 10 days provided there is no travel restriction in their home countries.

Issuing a notice today, DoI has stated that it has halted all its visa services with effect from today till April 3. The department clarified that the services have been halted taking into consideration the spread of the coronavirus. “The government has decided to shut down all the front door services.

Following the direction of the government to avoid gatherings and maintaining social distance, we have suspended all visa services for 10 days,” said Ram Chandra Tiwari, information officer of DoI.

Tiwari further said that the department will make arrangements to send back foreigners to their respective countries after April 3. He also mentioned that foreigners whose visas were valid till March 21 will receive the department’s services free of cost.

“However, foreigners whose visas had expired before March 21 will have to pay the usual late fees and penalties as per the existing immigration laws,” Tiwari said.

As per him, it is mandatory for foreigners to contact the department for visa regulation within seven days after regular services are resumed.

