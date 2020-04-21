110 Russian nationals repatriated

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, April 20

The Russian Embassy in Nepal has repatriated a total of 110 Russian nationals from Kathmandu today. The Russians were stranded in Kathmandu due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

As per the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), an aircraft of Royal Flight Airlines departed for Moscow at 12:35pm carrying the Russian nationals.

Till date, Germany, France, Australia, America, Britain, South Korea, Maldives, Bangladesh, Japan and some other countries have repatriated around 4,000 tourists from Nepal.

According to Nepal Tourism Board, there are still a large number of tourists who are stuck in the country and more repatriation flights are likely to be conducted in the coming days as the country has suspended all international flights till April 30.

However, rescue flights and flights related to supply of medical and other essentials will be authorised as usual.

