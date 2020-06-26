KATHMANDU, JUNE 25
As per the working guidelines on rescuing vulnerable Nepalis, 1,187 Nepalis stranded abroad were repatriated today by this evening. These stranded people arrived home through seven chartered flights.
While 154 Nepalis from the United Arab Emirates were evacuated via a chartered flight of Himalaya Airlines, a chartered flight of Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) brought home 149 Nepalis from Kuwait, as per Devendra KC, general manager of the Civil Aviation Office at Tribhuvan International Airport. Similarly, a chartered flight of Jazeera Airlines repatriated 147 stranded people from Kuwait and Himalaya Airlines repatriated another 156 Nepalis from Qatar today.
Moreover, Qatar Airways brought back 147 Nepalis from Qatar; Fly Dubai carried back 190 and a wide-body aircraft of NAC repatriated 244 Nepalis from Japan.
Meanwhile, Qatar Airways flew back carrying 181 passengers and Fly Dubai departed with one passenger from Nepal.
As per KC, the national flag carrier will conduct one flight each to Malaysia, Hong Kong, Melbourne of Australia, UAE and Riyadh of Saudi Arabia and two flights to Bahrain on Friday. Similarly, Himalaya Airlines will fly to Dammam of Saudi Arabia and Malaysia to bring back stranded Nepalis and Shree Airlines will fly to Yangon of Myanmar to bring home stranded Nepalis.
Amid this, five domestic flights were also conducted today.
Summit Air conducted two flights and brought 32 passengers from Dolpa, Manang Heli flew to Khotang empty, Air Dynasty brought three passengers from Simara and Kailash Air flew four passengers from Dhading today.
