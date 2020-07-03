1,242 Nepalis evacuated from various countries

KATHMANDU, JULY 2
As per the working guidelines on rescuing vulnerable Nepalis, 1,242 Nepalis stranded aboard were repatriated home by this evening. These stranded people arrived home through eight chartered flights.
While 255 Nepalis from Kuwait were evacuated via a chartered flight of Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC), another chartered flight of NAC brought home 222 Nepalis from Saudi Arabia, as per Devendra KC, general manager of the Civil Aviation Office at Tribhuvan International Airport.
Similarly, a chartered flight of Himalaya Airlines repatriated 105 stranded Nepalis from the Maldives while it also evacuated 152 Nepalis from Saudi Arabia. The airline also brought two dead bodies from Saudi Arabia today.
Moreover, Jazeera Airways brought 320 Nepalis from Kuwait in two flights; Malindo Air carried 162 passengers from Malaysia and a chartered flight of Shree Airlines repatriated 26 Nepalis from Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Shree Airlines also carried 22 passengers to Bangladesh.
As per KC, NAC will conduct a flight each to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates and a flight each to Dammam and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia on Friday. Similarly, Himalaya Airlines will conduct a fight each to Abu Dhabi, Dammam and Kuwait on Friday.
Moreover, a single flight each will be conducted by Malindo Air from Malaysia, Jazeera Airways from Kuwait and Qatar Airways from Qatar to bring back Nepalis.
Amid this, four domestic flights were also conducted today.
Summit Air conducted a flight to Simikot carrying 11 passengers and Air Dynasty flew to Mustang with six passengers. Meanwhile, Mountain Heli brought four passengers to Kathmandu from Biratnagar and also conducted a flight to Dhading today.
