127 candidates competing for 63 positions

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 20
The Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) has published the final list of candidates for the upcoming election this morning.
According to the list made public by election committee of the FNCCI comprising Chief Election Officer Umendra Keshari Neupane and Election Officers Lilamani Poudel and Raman Kumar Karna, there are 127 candidates vying for 63 seats. Elections are being held in Kathmandu on November 26, 27 and 28 for various posts, including that of the senior vice-president.
Incumbent Senior Vice-President Shekhar Golchha will become the next president of FNCCI as per the federation’s statute and elections will be held for the other remaining posts.
So far, two candidates have been elected unopposed as central members of the FNC- CI. Rajendra Raut, who is competing from Province 1 and Sandeep Agrawal, who is competing from Bi-national Committee, have been elected unopposed as central members.
The 54th general assembly and election of the federation scheduled to be held in April was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the date of the general assembly and election was set several times later, they could not be held due to the lockdown and restrictions imposed by the government to prevent and control the COVID-19 infection.
FNCCI’s current Vice-Presidents Chandra Dhakal (associate) and Kishor Pradhan (industry and commerce) are competing for the post of senior vice-president.
Incumbent Vice-President Umesh Lal Shrestha (commodity) and Anjan Shrestha, chairperson of industry committee under the commodity group, are vying for the post of vice-president of the commodity group; while Ram Chandra Sanghai and Saurabh Jyoti are vying for the post of associate vice-president; and Dinesh Shrestha and Gunanidhi Tiwari are vying for the post of vice-president of industry and commerce group.
A version of this article appears in print on November 21, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
WELLINGTON: Pace spearhead Trent Boult needed a small break to catch up with his family and get ready for the test series against West Indies rather than play the three Twenty20 matches that start next Friday, according to former New Zealand quick Shane Bond. Bond and Boult are currently in m Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) reported one Covid-19 related fatality on Friday. A 71-year-old female from Bode Barsain-3 in Saptari who was undergoing treatment at the Covid Hospital of the institute died at 8:30 pm on Thursday, informed BPKIHS infor Read More...
KATHMANDU: Purna Prasad Mishra 'Swami Keshabananda Giri' has published the world’s largest Sanskrit-Nepali e-dictionary in a form of android application. The dictionary contains 400,000 words in Sanskrit, Nepali, Hindi and English languages with their corresponding meanings. Swami Keshabanan Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 19 Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese economy is growing of late making its currency stronger. Even during the pandemic, the value of the Chinese currency, yuan, that is also called the renminbi, has been growing each day. In the meantime, stakeholders Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 19 Two candidates have been unanimously elected as the central members of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI). Rajendra Raut, contesting from Province 1 and Sandeep Kumar Agrawal, contesting from the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 19 Around 22.8 million of the population across the country now have internet access. Among the total users, 56 per cent of internet users are using mobile data, according to Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA). Mobile broadband users NT Ncell STPL Read More...
KATHMANDU: Laxmi Bank has expanded its footprint by opening three new branches at Tokha, Mulpani and Sundhara (Patan) of Bagmati Pradesh. The newly opened branches are located at Ward 8 of Lalitpur Metro; Ward 7 of Gokarneswor Municipality; and Ward 3 of Tokha Municipality and will operate as a f Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Nepal Rugby Association has received the associate membership from the World Rugby. The NRA had got the full membership from Asian Rugby Federation in 2018 and the interim council meeting of the World Rugby approved Nepal and Panama as the new associate members. “Nepal’s add Read More...