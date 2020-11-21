127 candidates competing for 63 positions

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 20

The Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) has published the final list of candidates for the upcoming election this morning.

According to the list made public by election committee of the FNCCI comprising Chief Election Officer Umendra Keshari Neupane and Election Officers Lilamani Poudel and Raman Kumar Karna, there are 127 candidates vying for 63 seats. Elections are being held in Kathmandu on November 26, 27 and 28 for various posts, including that of the senior vice-president.

Incumbent Senior Vice-President Shekhar Golchha will become the next president of FNCCI as per the federation’s statute and elections will be held for the other remaining posts.

So far, two candidates have been elected unopposed as central members of the FNC- CI. Rajendra Raut, who is competing from Province 1 and Sandeep Agrawal, who is competing from Bi-national Committee, have been elected unopposed as central members.

The 54th general assembly and election of the federation scheduled to be held in April was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the date of the general assembly and election was set several times later, they could not be held due to the lockdown and restrictions imposed by the government to prevent and control the COVID-19 infection.

FNCCI’s current Vice-Presidents Chandra Dhakal (associate) and Kishor Pradhan (industry and commerce) are competing for the post of senior vice-president.

Incumbent Vice-President Umesh Lal Shrestha (commodity) and Anjan Shrestha, chairperson of industry committee under the commodity group, are vying for the post of vice-president of the commodity group; while Ram Chandra Sanghai and Saurabh Jyoti are vying for the post of associate vice-president; and Dinesh Shrestha and Gunanidhi Tiwari are vying for the post of vice-president of industry and commerce group.

