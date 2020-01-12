27 permits for winter ascents issued so far

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 11

With the onset of the winter season, the Department of Tourism (DoT) has issued expedition permits to 27 members from five teams so far.

The department had issued expedition permits for four peaks till Friday for winter ascent and all the climbers are males from four countries.

As per DoT, expedition permits for five climbers were issued to climb Mount Everest (8,848m). Among the total climbers for Mt Everest, two are from Germany and three are from Spain. According to records, only 15 successful winter ascents have been made on Mt Everest till date since Polish climber Leszek Cichy first reached the top of the world in the winter season in February of 1979.

Likewise, two climbers from the United States and China have received expedition permits for Mount Rokpai (5,4667m) and five climbers have received permits for Mount Nuptse (7,855m). Meanwhile, 15 members have received expedition permits to climb Mount Amadablam (6,814m) this winter season.

All the 20 climbers for Mt Nuptse and Mt Amadablam are from Spain.

With this, the department has collected a total of Rs 1.6 million in expedition royalty so far. The government levies $2,750 per climber for expeditions on Mt Everest via the normal route while it collects $2,500 per climber to climb Mt Everest from other routes during the winter season.

In this winter season, two climbers have received permits to climb Mt Everest through other routes, while three have received permits to climb the highest peak via the normal route.

Likewise, DoT levies $450 per climber in the winter season to climb other peaks that are above 8,000 metres, while $150 per climber is levied for peaks from 7,501 metres to 7,999 metres. Similarly, climbers wishing to climb peaks from 7,000 metres to 7,500 metres have to pay $125 each and climbers have to pay $100 each to climb peaks from 6,501 metres to 6,999 metres.

The government levies $200 per climber to climb Mt Amadablam during the winter season.

