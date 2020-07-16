Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, JULY 15

Under the second phase of repatriating Nepalis stranded in different countries, a total of 594 citizens returned home today.

According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Silk Air repatriated 151 Nepalis from Singapore today, while Malaysia Airlines repatriated 17 people from Malaysia. Similarly, Air Arabia repatriated 166 passengers from United Arab Emirates, Qatar Airways repatriated 142 passengers from Qatar, while Fly Dubai repatriated 118 passengers from UAE.

Prior to this, the first phase of repatriation flights had concluded on Monday and from today the second phase of repatriation has started. The government expects around 12,000 Nepalis to return home during this phase.

The government has scheduled 42 flights for the second phase of repatriation, in which four flights will be conducted on Thursday. As per TIA, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) and Himalaya Airlines are scheduled to repatriate passengers from UAE and Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Amid this, 10 domestic flights were also conducted today.

As per TIA, Summit Air conducted cargo flight to Lukla from Kathmandu today. Similarly, Simrik Air conducted passenger flight to Okhaldhunga and Solukhumbhu, while Tara Air conducted cargo flight to Lukla.

Likewise, Manang Heli conducted two flights each from Kathmandu to Sindhupalchowk, Lukla and two flights from Kathmandu to Langtang. Shree Airlines and Kailash Heli conducted one passenger flight each from Kathmandu to Sindhupalchowk and Pokhara, respectively.

While chartered flights are being conducted during the lockdown, entrepreneurs are urging the government to resume regular flight operations by adopting necessary safety protocols. The private sector had recently submitted a joint request letter to the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation to resume flight services.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 16, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook