849 passengers arrive on last day of fourth phase of repatriation

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 10

A total of 849 Nepalis were evacuated today via five flights.

According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) evacuated 151 passengers and Himalaya Airlines repatriated 149 passengers from Doha in Qatar. Himalaya Airlines also brought home 156 passengers from Malaysia. Meanwhile, NAC and Fly Dubai evacuated 239 and 154 passengers, respectively from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Along with this, the fourth phase of the government’s repatriation ends today. The government started repatriating Nepalis from abroad since June 10. From then till date, a total of 48,832 Nepalis have returned home. Of them 13,390 passengers were evacuated from the UAE, 7,817 from Saudi Arabia, 7,450 from Malayisa, 6,320 from Kuwait and 4,873 returned home from Qatar.

The people were repatriated in association with the Nepali embassies located in the respective countries, particularly from Gulf nations.

Towards the domestic sector, five flights were conducted today. Among them, Summit Air conducted a cargo flight to Lukla from Kathmandu.

Likewise, Manang Heli flew to Khotang carrying two passengers while Prabhu Heli arrived in Kathmandu from Dhahing carrying three passengers. Similarly, Shree Airlines Heli departed to Birgunj carrying two passengers while Kailash Heli conducted a flight to Baglung carrying five passengers from Kathmandu.

