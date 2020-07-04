Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, JULY 3

The government which has been rescuing stranded Nepalis abroad repatriated 917 Nepali citizens and two dead bodies today through six different chartered flights.

As per the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) office based at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) brought home 145 stranded Nepalis and two dead bodies from Doha today. Similarly, Himalaya Airlines repatriated 142 Nepalis from Abu Dhabi, while NAC rescued 147 Nepalis from Dubai.

Likewise, a chartered flight of Malindo Air repatriated 176 Nepalis from Kuala Lumpur, while Qatar Airways evacuated 140 Nepalis from Doha. An Air Arabia chartered flight brought home 167 Nepalis through a chartered flight from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Three domestic flights were also conducted today. Sita Air, Kailash Heli and Simrik Heli conducted flights to Nepalgunj, Chitwan and Gorkha.

Meanwhile, the government is scheduled to conduct 11 repatriation flights on Saturday.

As per CAAN, repatriation flights will be conducted from Riyadh, Kuwait, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur and Istanbul.

