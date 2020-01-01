Asian Paints Nepal’s lucky draw winners

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Asian Paints Nepal conducted the lucky draw of ‘Damp Proof — Incomplete ghar complete gara’ competition on Tuesday, which was telecast live on official Facebook page of the firm.

Through the lucky draw, five winners were announced for the gifts of Honda X Blade, Honda Grazia and three Samsung smartphones, as per a media release. The lucky winners are Rojee Maskey, Tahir Miyan, Pushpha Chand, Laxmi Bhattarai and Shree Krishna Maharjan, respectively.

Asian Paints’ Smart Care Damp Proof is a fibre reinforced elastomeric liquid applied water-proofing membrane.

A version of this article appears in print on January 01, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook