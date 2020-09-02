Australia records worst economic slump as pandemic ends golden run

SYDNEY: Australia fell into its deepest economic slump on record last quarter as coronavirus curbs paralysed business activity, while fresh outbreaks threaten to upend any immediate recovery, piling pressure on the government to keep fiscal taps open.
Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed the country’s A$2 trillion ($1.47 trillion) economy shrank 7% in the three months to end-June from a 0.3% decline in the March quarter.
The country joins the United States, Japan, UK and Germany in technical recession, defined as two straight quarters of decline, in Australia’s first such downturn since 1991.
“This crisis is like no other,” Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told reporters in Canberra.
“Today’s national accounts confirm the devastating impact on the Australian economy from COVID-19. Our record run of 28 consecutive years of economic growth has now officially come to an end.”
In a clear signal that the fiscal stimulus will keep flowing Frydenberg added, “our commitment to the Australian people is that we have your back. We will be with you through this crisis and…all the way out of this crisis.”
The June quarter decline was also the largest in quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) since records began in 1959.
The contraction, which was deeper than median forecasts of 5.9%, comes as Australia’s second most-populous state of Victoria remains in a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus while international borders are shut too.
Frydenberg said the Victoria’s lockdowns would weigh “heavily” on September quarter GDP.
More than a million people have lost their jobs since March when Australia shut down entire sectors of the economy, hitting private sector demand and investments.
The government did step up with more than A$300 billion of stimulus, though Wednesday’s gloomy data underlines the need for more stimulus as the recovery is expected to be uneven and bumpy.
On an annual basis, GDP declined by 6.3%.
“Looking ahead, it is clear that the path back from the COVID-19 recession will be protracted,” said Sarah Hunter, chief economist for BIS Oxford Economics.
“Growth in the September quarter will be weighed down by the lockdown in Victoria, and beyond this continued health concerns, ongoing restrictions and the dialling back of income support will all weigh on the economy,” Hunter added.
“We expect it to take until early 2022 for activity to return to pre-pandemic levels.”
On its part, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) slashed interest rates to a record 0.25% in an emergency meeting in March and on Tuesday expanded its cheap funding facility for the country’s lenders to keep low-cost credit flowing in the economy.
It has promised to provide additional support if needed.
DHULIKHEL, AUGUST 31 Of the 8,000-plus polymerase chain reaction tests conducted in the district, 275 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Kavre so far. “Till date, a total of 8,038 persons have had their swab samples collected and tested under PCR method. Of them, 275 have tested Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 31 The government has decided to increase the number of passengers allowed to return home from abroad every day. The Cabinet meeting held on Sunday has decided to allow up to 800 passengers to enter the country per day via air route. Prior to this, the government had capped t Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 31 Aiming at post-pandemic tourism promotional activities, the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) has started infrastructure development project. A meeting held today at the ministry has directed Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) to study the probability of buil Read More...
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have picked leg-spinner Adam Zampa to replace fellow Australian Kane Richardson for the 2020 Indian Premier League season, with the fast bowler heading home ahead of the birth of his first child. Zampa, who has previously played for the defunct Rising Pune Su Read More...
BIRGUNJ: Three covid related deaths have been reported in Birgunj in the last 12 hours. All three of them passed away while undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Birgunj. A 53-year-old man of Harpatgunj in Birgunj Metropolitan City-20 died while undergoing treatment for the last 17 days Read More...
Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Russia and Chinese vaccines raise doubts High-profile novel coronavirus vaccines developed in Russia and China share a potential shortcoming: They are based on adenovirus type 5, or Ad5, a common cold virus that many people have Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said festivals celebrated by Nepalis of various ethnicities and communities living in diverse geography have tied all the Nepalis in a thread of unity. PM Oli said this in a message of best wishes extended on the occasion of the Indrajatra festival tod Read More...
LOS ANGELES: K-Pop band BTS roared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 singles charts in the United States on Monday, becoming the first Korean pop act to debut at No. 1. "Dynamite," the first all-English language single from the seven-member boy band, notched 33.9 million U.S. streams and 30 Read More...