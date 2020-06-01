Automobile association asks govt to withdraw taxes on EV

KATHMANDU, MAY 31
NADA Automobiles Association of Nepal has urged the government to withdraw its announcement of increasing the excise duty and imposing customs tax on electric vehicles (EVs).
Announcing the budget for next fiscal year, Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada had announced imposition of 80 per cent customs duty on EVs, along with 40 per cent to 80 per cent excise duty, depending on the capacity of the vehicles.
Issuing a press statement today, NADA has stated its opposition to the government’s announcement. “Earlier, government had announced it would subsidise EVs following which automobile investors gradually started investing in import of EVs, EV workshops and charging stations. However, the government’s decision on increasing tax is discouraging for the investors,” reads the statement.
The statement further mentioned that the government has moved against its own promise of promoting EVs. “The government’s double standard decision has put investors’ investment at risk.
Hence, NADA requests the government to take needful action to support the investors,” the statement adds.
The statement has also highlighted another of the government’s double standard policy of importing vehicles.
The government had made a policy allowing only authorised sellers of respective brands to import vehicles of those particular companies. However, Finance Bill 2020 has mentioned that any seller can import vehicles by paying 30 per cent penalty. This fundamentally means there is no role of authorised sellers or dealers and there won’t be any responsibility of the manufacturing company regarding this issue, statement reads.
“Moreover the same kind of provision has been arranged to import second-hand vehicles which has made the country a dumping site for such vehicles,” reads the statement.
Thus, NADA has requested the government to amend the bill as both of the provisions are against the welfare of automobile investors. Meanwhile, it has also recommended the government to lift the lockdown instead of extending it.
“Since March 24 the country is in a lockdown due to which the country’s economy has shattered and industries are struggling to bounce back. Considering the dwindling economy of the country NADA suggests the government to lift the lockdown,” added the statement.
KATHMANDU: As many as 135 Nepalis have lost their lives due to coronavirus infection around the globe, including seven who have died in various districts in Nepal. According to Non-Resident Nepalis Association (NRNA), in the past week, two Nepalis have died in Bahrain while one each died in the U Read More...
Doctors stage protest at Jorpati based Nepal Medical College on Sunday demanding right to a safe environment after the locals manhandled two doctors from the hospital after a patient died while undergoing treatment there. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT Read More...
BAJURA: The two-year-old child that had passed away on Sunday morning following health complications, has tested positive for COVID-19. Her samples were drawn post demise for testing and sent to the lab in Seti Zonal Hospital, Dhangadhi. The Sudurpashchim Health Directorate has confirmed that the Read More...
DAMAULI: One person has been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Tanahun, making it the first case of infection in the district. The 29-year-old man, a resident of Rishing Rural Municipality, was the only person testing positive for the disease among the 54 people quarantined at the Aadikabi Bhanubhakta C Read More...
LONDON: The Premier League's planned restart on June 17 received a further boost on Saturday when the latest batch of novel coronavirus tests produced no positive results. The tests were carried out on Thursday and Friday. "The Premier League can today confirm that on Thursday 28 May and F Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population on Sunday confirmed 166 new cases of coronavirus transmission in the country. With the latest addition, the country's COVID-19 tally has crossed 1500 and stands at 1567. Of the newly infected, 162 are male and the remaining four, female. Likewis Read More...
According to the Food and Agricultural Organisation, about 113 million people worldwide were suffering from severe acute food insecurity even before the COVID-19 crisis started. The United Nations World Food Programme estimates about 265 million people worldwide could face acute food insecurity b Read More...
NEW YORK: The world paused and for the first time in his life Ricky Martin felt anxiety. From his home in Los Angeles, where he worked with his foundation to get protective gear and food to hospitals and people in Puerto Rico and beyond, he followed the pandemic news and tried to hide his distress Read More...