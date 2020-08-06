Aviation ministry preparing protocols to resume international flights

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 5
As the government has announced all domestic and international flights will be resumed from August 17, all the concerned authorities are busy preparing protocols on how to manage the flights and passengers during this pandemic.
Spokesperson for Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) Kamal Prasad Bhattarai said that the government is preparing a first draft of the protocols for flight resumption. “Particularly for passengers travelling after the flight resumption we are preparing safety protocols in three sets — before, during and after the travel,” he said.
As per him, protocols for before the travel would require passengers to ensure that they are COVID-free and have a negative report of PCR. Passengers with fever, common cold and other illnesses will not be allowed for travel. During the flight, the passengers would have to follow safety protocols of the airline companies and maintain distance and keep themselves safe as directed by the crew members.
“At Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), the concerned authorities and Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) gave prepared their protocols on how to manage passengers and flights,” he said, “However, we are still working on how to manage passengers once they come out of the airport.”
The discussion over managing and monitoring the passengers travelling after flight resumption is going on.
“We are having discussion with the concerned authorities and by next week the protocols will be prepared,” he said, “Whether to send them for home quarantine or the government will manage quarantine for them and how to monitor them are issued that are yet to be decided upon.”
Meanwhile, CAAN has almost completed its preparations for flight resumption.
“We have prepared safety protocols based on which the airports will be operating. And now we are looking into applications from the airline companies for flights,” said Raj Kumar Chhetri, spokesperson for CAAN, adding permission will be granted based on priority.
So far around 12 international airlines have submitted applications.
The airport will be operated based on ‘Guidance to Airlines, Airports and Ground Services for Operations during COVID-19’ prepared by CAAN.
The CAAN is also preparing to reduce the number of flights after the flights resume. As per Chhetri only 25 per cent of regular international flights will be allowed to operate in the initial phase. Further decision will be taken as per need. The flights will be operated focusing on providing services to around 300 passengers per hour, he said.
KATHMANDU: Vice-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Bamdev Gautam, who till a few weeks ago was siding with the party’s faction led by Co-Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal and senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal, today said he was in no camp.Gautam issued a press statement through his Personal Aid Read More...
BIRGUNJ: Two more persons have died of coronavirus disease in Parsa taking the district death-toll to 17. A 46-year-old male of Birgunj Metropolitan City-15, who was detected with the coronavirus infection and was under treatment, died on Wednesday morning. The deceased, a diabetic patient Read More...
KATHMANDU: Fortified rice, lentils and vegetable oil, totalling to nearly 1,500 MT, have been distributed by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the Government of Nepal to school children (Grade 1-8) in rural areas. Food items donated by the United States have been handed over to ch Read More...
BIRGUNJ: As many as 133 new coronavirus infection cases have been detected in Bara and Parsa districts today. Among the infected are 26 females between the ages of eight and 72 years. The report made public by Narayani Hospital's laboratory showed 17 cases from Bara district while remaining fr Read More...
MELBOURNE: Master batsman Steve Smith says Australia have "unfinished business" in England, with the achievement of retaining the Ashes last year tempered by defeat in the final test that levelled the series 2-2. Tim Paine's Australia retained the urn in England for the first time since 2001, Read More...
MANCHESTER: Former Europa League winners Manchester United booked a quarter-final spot in the tournament after their second-string side laboured to a 2-1 home win over LASK Linz on Wednesday to seal a 7-1 aggregate rout of the Austrian side. United's reward is a clash with FC Copenhagen in Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 381 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Wednesday, taking the nationwide count to 21,390. The new infections were confirmed after testing 6,359 specimens through PCR method across the nation in the last 24 hours. Among the new Read More...
AYODHYA, INDIA: Despite the coronavirus restricting a large crowd, Hindus rejoiced Wednesday as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke ground on a long-awaited temple of their most revered god, Ram, at the site of a demolished 16th-century mosque. Modi offered prayers to nine stone blocks with Read More...