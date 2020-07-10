Banks deducting money from borrowers’ accounts

BFIs are also deducting money from other accounts of borrowers in the same bank
KATHMANDU, JULY 9
Banks and financial institutions have started deducting money from borrowers’ deposit accounts after they failed to repay loans and interest dues on time.
Borrowers are required to have a deposit account while taking a loan from BFIs to deposit/pay instalments. As borrowers are finding it hard to repay loans and interest dues due to the lockdown, BFIs themselves have started deducting interest instalment of the borrowers from their accounts without the consent of borrowers, which, however, is allowed by Nepal Rastra Bank laws.
As per NRB’s provision, BFIs can deduct amount worth the instalment to be paid by the borrower through his/her loan account, which is opened to repay loan and interest.
However, NRB does not allow BFIs to deduct money from any other account without the consent of the borrower.
With the government imposing the lockdown on March 24 to combat the spread of COVID-19, a majority of borrowers have not been able to repay their loans and interests. After a few days of the start of the lockdown, NRB deferred the loan and interest repayment period of March, April, May and June till mid-July for all borrowers.
However, banks have started deducting instalment and interest amount from loan accounts of borrowers as the central bank has not extended the deadline for borrowers to repay dues. The central bank is, however, preparing to extend it through the Monetary Policy for fiscal year 2020-21 soon.
“As the NRB’s previous decision has given mid-July deadline for borrowers to repay loans and interest dues, banks have started deducting dues from borrowers’ accounts. Not just from loan accounts, BFIs are also deducting money from other accounts of borrowers maintained in the particular bank,” said Kamlesh Agrawal, vice-president of Nepal Chamber of Commerce.
According to him, many borrowers have certain amount in other accounts for administrative and salary payment purposes which banks have started deducting to clear instalments. “As borrowers are in a very difficult position and have no business, the NRB should immediately extend the loan repayment period through Monetary Policy and restrict BFIs from deducting borrowers’ amount from their accounts,” added Agrawal.
A banker accepted that banks had been deducting money deposited at borrowers’ loan accounts, as well as other accounts. “While money is being deducted from borrowers’ loan accounts without their consent as borrowers should clear instalment dues by mid-July, banks have been deducting such amount from other accounts of borrowers with the consent of the borrowers,” claimed a banker, seeking anonymity.
Meanwhile, NRB officials, who did not want to be named, said such a case had not come to the notice of the central bank. They said BFIs had no right to deduct money from accounts of borrowers other than the loan account.
“We’ll verify if that is being done and dissuade banks from doing so,” said an NRB official.
RAJBIRAJ, JULY 8 The intra-party feud in the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) seems to have trickled to the district level in Saptari as two different factions were at odds over holding a support rally in favour of the Prime Minister and party Co-chair KP Sharma Oli. After a faction of the party l Read More...
CHITWAN, JULY 8 A person who was reported dead during treatment returned home yesterday after recovery. Relatives of the patient had vandalised the local Chitwan Medical College blaming the hospital’s sheer negligence for the death. However, Ashish BK, 18, of the Bharatpur metropolis, who Read More...
CHITWAN, JULY 8 A pedestrian was killed when a vehicle knocked him down at Khahare of Bharatpur Metropolitan City in the wee hours today. Chitwan District Police Office confirmed the death of the person of around 25 years of age on the spot in the accident that occurred at 3:30am today. The Read More...
KATHMANDU: Annual budget for the fiscal year 2020/21 has been approved by Karnali provincial assembly on Wednesday. The 28th meeting of the sixth convention of the provincial assembly unanimously endorsed the annual budget. After Chief Minister of the province Mahendra Bahadur Shahi and Mini Read More...
KATHMANDU: The price of gold soared to a record high of Rs 92,400 per tola while silver price also saw slight increase in the domestic market on Thursday. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold & Silver Dealers' Association (FeNeGoSiDA), the price of gold increased by Rs 900 on a single da Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has stated that the ongoing Monsoon-rains will be the most active for the next four days, including today, as such, has urged people to remain alert. The floods in Sindhupalchowk district on Saturday night has already claimed lives of two pe Read More...
Global coronavirus cases exceeded 12 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as evidence mounts of the airborne spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months. The number of cases is triple that of severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, ac Read More...
KATHMANDU: Comet Neowise, officially known as C/2020 F3, was seen with the naked eyes as it made its initial approach to the sun. Astronaut Bob Behnken shared several pictures of the comet from the International Space Centre(ISS). The comet survived its closest encounter with t Read More...