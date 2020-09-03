Benchmark index at a six-month high

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 2
The only secondary market in the country breached the psychological threshold of 1,500 points after six months today.
As per share market analysts, the Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) has been bullish recently as investors have flocked to the secondary market in lack of other investment avenues.
With a jump of 1.72 per cent or 25.58 points, Nepse index closed at 1,510.57 points today. The last time the benchmark index had closed at the current level was back in March 3, when it had settled at 1,509.68 points.
Similarly, sensitive index advanced by 2.1 per cent or 6.25 points to 304.60 points.
Float index, meanwhile, rose by 1.67 per cent or 1.72 points to 104.89 points.
Altogether 9.69 million shares of 186 listed companies were exchanged through 45,272 transactions today that amounted to a whopping Rs 4.18 billion.
Apart from life insurance and non-life insurance subgroups — which were overheated and due for correction — all the subgroups recorded gains today.
Hydropower sub-index soared by 9.3 per cent or 94.22 points to 1,107.20 points. Others too surged by 3.93 per cent or 37.11 points to 981.90 points.
Among the companies whose share value surged by the maximum permissible limit of 10 per cent included Api Power Company, Ridi Hydropower Development Company, Joshi Hydropower Development Company, Panchthar Power Company, Ngadi Group Power Ltd, among others.
In contrast, Prabhu Insurance’s share price slumped by 4.41 per cent to Rs 585, followed by Prudential Insurance’s down 4.01 per cent to Rs 527.
Nepal Reinsurance Company had the highest number of shares traded (732,871) in the most number of transactions (5,932) and highest daily turnover (Rs 674.24 million) among the listed firms.
DHANGADI, SEPTEMBER 1 Staffers deployed in the laboratory at Seti Provincial Hospital, Dhangadi, have been working without testing for COVID-19. The hospital’s laboratory In-charge Ramesh Shahi said staffers did not undergo PCR test because if any of them tested positive for coronavirus, the Read More...
BARCELONA: La Liga on Sunday released a statement saying Lionel Messi's Barcelona contract was still valid, days after his shock announcement that he wants to leave the club and hours after he failed to attend a pre-season medical. Messi's failure to show for his medical underlined the 33-ye Read More...
BAJURA, SEPTEMBER 1 Though Bajura’s northern belt has been reeling under food crisis for the past two months, aircraft are being chartered to supply liquor instead of rice and other edibles to the district. The government has banned transportation of liquor and tobacco-related products durin Read More...
WELLINGTON: Gary Stead has been reappointed as New Zealand men's cricket coach until after the next one-day World Cup in India in 2023, the country's board said on Wednesday. Stead signed a two-year deal to succeed Mike Hesson in 2018 and has continued to build the side, guiding them to a sec Read More...
DAMAULI: A vehicle may have veered off the Prithvi Highway in Aanbukhaireni Rural Municipality-3 of Tanahun district today morning, police presumed. Police presumed that a truck or a mini-truck may have plunged into Marshyandi river below Aanbukhaireni-Muglin road section near Ainapahara. Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 2 Majipa Lakhey Āju or the 'Peaceful Bhairav' is revered during the eight-day-long Indra Jatra festival. Here, a devotee is seen paying his respect to the mask of Majipa Lakhey, seated on its throne who, as per Newari folklore, is said to be the protector of the children. Read More...
TOKYO: An offshore typhoon brought torrents of rain to southern Japan on Wednesday heading to the Korean Peninsula as another storm in the Pacific was growing stronger. Typhoon Maysak was west of Japan, maintaining sustained winds of 162 kilometres per hour (100 mph) with higher gusts, the Japan Read More...
KARACHI: Pakistan said on Tuesday it has blocked Tinder, Grindr and three other dating apps for not adhering to local laws, its latest move to curb online platforms deemed to be disseminating “immoral content”. Pakistan, the second largest Muslim-majority country in the world after Indonesia, Read More...