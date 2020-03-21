BFIs encourage ATM use

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 20

Banks and financial institutions (BFIs) have temporarily suspended the additional charges levied on use of ATM card of one bank in another bank’s terminal to encourage its use and minimise the chances of possible spread of novel coronavirus.

Earlier banks used to charge between Rs 25 and Rs 50 per transaction if a customer of another bank used their ATM booth.

Issuing a joint press statement today, Nepal Bankers’ Association (NBA), Development Bankers’ Association and Nepal Financial Institutions Association have also appealed to customers to switch to online banking and card withdrawals over cheque transactions citing that banknotes are also a medium through which the coronavirus could spread.

BFIs have said that customers have been requested to opt for online banking also to ensure that bank counters are less crowded.

As per Nepal Rastra Bank, almost 8.5 million Nepalis had access to mobile banking services till 2019.

The government had earlier restricted public gatherings of more than 25 people at one place as a precautionary measure against the possible spread of coronavirus in Nepal.

BFIs have expressed commitment to ensure effective banking services amid the ongoing crisis situation.

A version of this article appears in print on March 21, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

