CAAN donates Rs 10m

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has donated Rs 10 million to Coronavirus Infection Prevention, Control and Treatment Fund.

Rajan Pokhrel, director general of CAAN, handed over the donation amount to Deputy Prime Minister Ishwar Pokharel on Wednesday as a contribution toward the government’s effort to fight against the virus, CAAN stated.

Prior to this, domestic airlines companies — Himalaya Airlines and Yeti Airlines — had also donated Rs 10 million each to the fund, while Airline Operators Association of Nepal (AOAN) had donated Rs 2.5 million to the fund.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 16, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook