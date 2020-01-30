CAN Info-Tech 2020 to be paperless

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 29

The mega event of Nepal’s information and communication technology (ICT) sector will be held from February 14 to 19 at the Bhrikutimandap Exhibition Hall.

Organising a press conference here today, CAN Federation has informed that unlike in the previous years, the event this year will promote paperless ticket purchasing system.

Visitors will have to make digital payments to purchase their tickets, said Narayan Thapa, general secretary of the CAN Federation. “Visitors will have to use PrabhuPay while purchasing their tickets and also for other purposes,” he said, adding, “This will help to make the people aware about digital payment and its usages.”

He further said that a competitions titled ‘Start-up Idea and Project’ and ‘Junior Innovator Exhibition’ will be organised during the six-day event. Moreover, ‘Robowars’, ‘Aquaboat’, ‘drone dancing’ and ‘robot race’ competitions will also be held during this event. Likewise, the event will have e-sports championship in association with Gaming Partner Association.

Similarly, the event will showcase operating system software, networking solutions, mobile phones and solutions, electrical and electronics, security solutions, solar power system, inverter, UPS, laptops and desktop computers, printers, computer accessories, anti-virus software, banking solutions, CCTV and hard disks, not to mention pavillions displaying ICT products related to education.

According to Thapa, the entrance fee for the visitors has been set at Rs 100, while students will receive a 50 per cent discount. Meanwhile, community/government schools and college students, senior citizens and differently-abled visitors will be granted free entrance. The organisers are expecting around 400,000 visitors during the six-day event.

Along with Kathmandu, CAN Federation had earlier announced that the event would be organised in eight other districts. While the event has already been held in Itahari and Birgunj, it will be organised in Butwal from January 31.

Likewise, the event will be held in Chitwan and Pokhara from February 7 and February 23, respectively. Moreover, the event will be organised in Nepalgunj, Dhangadhi and Surkhet from March 3, 11 and 16, respectively.

