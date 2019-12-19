CAN Info-Tech from February 14

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, December 18

CAN Info-Tech, a mega event of Nepal’s information and communication technology (ICT) sector, will be held from February 14 next year.

The 26th edition of the event will continue till February 19 at Bhrikutimandap Exhibition Hall with an objective of promoting the ICT industry of the country.

The six-day-long event organised by the CAN Federation will showcase latest technological advancements taking place across the world and will organise programmes for awareness on information and technology.

Organising a press meet here today, CAN Federation announced that it is organising its flagship event in seven locations outside the valley starting from the same date. The event will also be held in Itahari, Birgunj, Chitwan, Pokhara, Butwal, Surkhet and Dhangadi.

Speaking during the press meet, Narayan Thapa, general secretary of CAN Federation, said that the major objective of this event is to increase awareness about ICT sector and to analyse the ICT market and ICT entrepreneurs in the country.

“This event will help us understand the demands of both service providers and consumers.

It will also create a platform for both of them to interact under the same roof,” he said.

It is also expected that the event will help expand the network of local and foreign ICT companies and entrepreneurs, he added.

The event has been divided into several sessions, including branding, ICT accessories, game parlour, product launches, robotics, e-based management, wi-fi, internet, learning centre and showcase of projects prepared by ICT students of different colleges.

Likewise, products exhibition will include display of operating system software, networking solutions, mobile phones and solutions, electronics, security solutions, solar power systems, power inverters, laptops and desktop computers, printers, power systems, computer accessories, anti-virus software, banking solutions, CCTVs and hard disks.

The organisers are expecting around 400,000 visitors during the six-day event.

As per Thapa, interested companies, colleges, start-up businesses can register at CAN Federation by December 22 to book their stall for the event.

A version of this article appears in print on December 19, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

