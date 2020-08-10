Central bank directs BFIs to operate with limited employees

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 9
Nepal Rastra Bank today directed banks and financial institutions to deploy staff at its branches on a turn-wise basis, keeping in view the rising number of coronavirus cases in Kathmandu valley.
Issuing a notice today, the central bank asked BFIs to divide their staff into groups as per their necessity and make them attend office on a turn-wise basis.
“As the number of COVID-19 cases are rising and there is a risk of the virus spreading at the community level, BFIs should ensure that their services are not interrupted while ample measures to prevent the spread of the virus are adopted,” said Gunakar Bhatta, spokesperson for NRB.
The central bank also directed BFIs to offer work-from-home facility to their workers as the lockdown was still in place in different parts of the country while local governments had been imposing curfew in regions where the coronavirus pandemic was spreading.
In the case of provincial and local level offices, the central bank has directed BFIs to fully comply with decisions of both local and provincial governments and operate offices with minimum manpower and ensure basic banking services.
For the BFI branches that have not been able to resume operations due to the lockdown and other unfavourable circumstances, NRB has directed them to resume services by coordinating with the concerned local and provincial governments.
NRB has also asked BFIs to consider the possibility of not operating all their branches daily.
It has also directed BFIs to prepare a business continuity plan amidst the current crisis and submit it to the central bank.
We should not forget that it is the court that upholds justice, protect people's rights. Had the judiciary not been there, whatever the two powerful organs of the state — executive and legislature — wanted to happen, could happen. It is the judiciary that checks the excesses of the executive and Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 8 World Health Organisation has urged member countries, including Nepal, in the South-East Asia Region to accelerate resumption of disrupted health-care services, hit by the pandemic, as an integral part of the COVID-19 response. “The pandemic has put immense strain on heal Read More...
JHAPA, AUGUST 8 Jhapa’s Mechinagar Municipality has imposed lockdown in certain parts of the municipality, citing threat of community spread of the coronavirus. Following the signs of community spread of the virus, lockdown has been imposed in ward numbers 9 and 10 from midnight yesterday un Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 8 The 50th executive meeting of Kathmandu Metropolitan City held earlier this week has approved Health Institution Registration, Renewal and Upgradation Procedure-2020, which empowers the metropolis to regulate a hospital and polyclinic with capacity of up to 25 beds. As per Read More...
DHARAN, AUGUST 8 On Thursday, five members of the same family tested positive for the COVID-19 in Dharan-3. They had to remain in home isolation for 24 hours before they were finally put in hospital isolation of the BP Koirala Institute of Health and Sciences. On Friday, COVID-19 was confirmed Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 8 Most small investors in the country pour in money in the stock market without any technical or theoretical analysis. Thus, the secondary market’s movement is mostly defined by the rumours prevailing among share investors. After rising for a couple of weeks, the Nepse Stock E Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 8 Both gold and silver prices set a new record in the domestic market during the trading week between August 2 and 7. In the last one week, gold price set new records each day. In the meantime, silver price also hit an all-time high during the review period. According to t Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 8 A number of Nepalis who have lost their jobs in the Gulf and other labour destinations and were stranded due to the COVID-19 have been repatriated and the process of evacuation is on. As per Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), 1,519 Nepalis returned home today via a tota Read More...