Nepal | May 19, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Business > Chitwan hoteliers plan to introduce ‘Pay now, go later’ campaign

Chitwan hoteliers plan to introduce ‘Pay now, go later’ campaign

Published: May 19, 2020 12:27 pm On: Business
Himalayan News Service
Share Now:

Kathmandu, May 18

Hoteliers in Chitwan are preparing to introduce a novel campaign called ‘Pay now, go later’ targeting domestic tourists.

The tourism industry at this moment is reeling under financial pressure due to the impact of COVID-19 and there is no sign of a recovery anytime soon.

To bide by this tough time, a few hoteliers including former president of Chitwan Regional Hotel Association, Suman Ghimire, are planning to introduce the ‘Pay now, go later’ scheme. Under this campaign people can make reservations in the hotels now and travel to their desired destination later at their convenience.

The campaign is not limited to hotels in Chitwan only and any hotel from any part of the country can avail this facility, he added.

According to Ghimire, guests can book rooms at the respective hotels as per their convenience and travel later. The booking will be valid only after 60 days starting from the date the reservation was made. Meanwhile, when guests do avail the facility they will be provided services worth 50 per cent more than the actual booking amount. “For instance if a guest books hotel service worth Rs 10,000 then during their stay the hotel will provide services worth Rs 15,000,” he said.

“This is a win-win offer for both as the hoteliers can address their immediate financial issues and the guest will receive services that are worth more than what they paid for,” he mentioned.

Ghimire and the team are preparing a platform for both hoteliers and guests via a website — paynowgolater.com. Hoteliers can join this campaign while guests can book their hotel rooms. All categories of hotels can join this campaign from any corner of the country, he added.

“As this is a pilot project, we have a target to collaborate with 100 hotels for now but if everything goes well, the number may increase in the coming days,” he said.

Ghimire said he had conceptualised this campaign after analysing the interest of the hoteliers and guests.

“The hotel industry is unlikely to recover anytime soon even after the lockdown is lifted. So this is just a survival concept and as we are focusing on domestic tourism promotion,” he added. “This campaign might help to attract local people to travel, however, the offer is open for foreigners as well.”

Currently, a total of 17 hotels have joined the campaign from Chitwan, Pokhara, Lumbini, Birgunj, Biratnagar and Baglung.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 19, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

China says willing to put SKorea ties back on track, urges THAAD resolution

Share Now:

China wants to put ties with South Korea back on a “normal track”, President Xi Jinping said on Friday, but Beijing also urged Seoul to respect its concerns and resolve tensions over the deployment of a US anti-missile system that it opposes.

Cases related to heinous crimes not withdrawn, clarifies PM’s Secretariat

Share Now:

The Private Secretariat of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has made it clear that the cases related to those accused of committing heinous crimes, which took place in Tikapur of Kailali and other places, would not be withdrawn.

Basquiat painting fetches record $110.5M at New York auction

Share Now:

A 1982 artwork by Jean-Michel Basquiat sold for a record $110.5 million at Sotheby’s auction of contemporary art Thursday night.

Duo held with controlled drugs from Balkhu

Share Now:

The Narcotics Control Bureau of Nepal Police has arrested two persons in possession of controlled pharmaceutical drugs in the Valley on May 18.

Experts urge government to bring provisional budget

Share Now:

The economists have urged the government to comply with the election code of conduct before bringing a full-fledged budget prior to the second phase of local elections on June 14.

Nepal as a nation has won in local polls: PM

Share Now:

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that Nepal as a nation and its people have won the local level elections, and urged all to celebrate the victory.

Blind woman nurses sick guide horse back to health

Share Now:

As a blind woman, Ann Edie has relied on her hip-high miniature horse for 14 years to guide her through life’s obstacles.

Vote counting of 9 local units completed in Makwanpur

Share Now:

Vote counting of nine local units including one Municipality and eight Rural Municipalities has been completed in Makwanpur district.

© 2020 The Himalayan Times