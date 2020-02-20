Coca-Cola’s support

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Giving continuation to the initiative of keeping Chitwan National park as the country’s first plastic-free protected area, Bottlers Nepal (Tarai) Ltd, the authorised bottler of Coca-Cola, extended support with 25 large PET bottle collection bins to the Chitwan National Park authority, in close coordination with the WWF Nepal.

The initiative was started in January 2019 led by the Ministry of Forests and Environment, implemented by Chitwan National Park with the support of Nepali Army, WWF Nepal, Himalayan Climate Initiative, Coca-Cola in Nepal, National Trust for Nature Conservation, local buffer zone communities and tourism entrepreneurs, as per a media release issued here on Wednesday.

PET bottles from several locations of the national park are regularly collected through Coca-Cola Nepal’s sustainability initiation ‘Recycler Saathi’, which works specifically towards ethical and legal recycling of used PET bottles.

