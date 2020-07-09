Coronavirus pandemic affects Nepal’s sovereign credit rating process

KATHMANDU, JULY 8
The country’s sovereign rating assessment is likely to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Though the government had awarded Fitch Ratings, a United States-based international credit rating agency, to study and confirm Nepal’s sovereign credit rating in December last year, the process has been halted following difficulty in collecting and assessing necessary data amid COVID-19.
Two other agencies — Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s — had expressed interest to gauge Nepal’s credit worthiness, while Fitch had bagged the contract.
Sources at Ministry of Finance (MoF) informed that though Fitch is in the process of assessing Nepal’s rating, it is facing difficulty in collecting data amid the crisis, which might delay the entire process.
The sovereign rating is carried out based on different economic indicators, including governance, growth, inflation, investment, trade position, business policies, etcetera.
“Though the sovereign credit rating process has been a bit affected, Fitch has developed a work plan to complete the assessment within next six months,” informed Uttar Kumar Khatri, spokesperson for MoF.
Earlier, the government had also formed a Rating Oversight Committee under coordination of revenue secretary. As the lockdown has been eased and government offices are open, MoF believes Fitch will not face any problem in acquiring the necessary data.
The finance minister, through budget for 2020-21, had also stated that the sovereign credit rating process of the country will be completed within six months of the new fiscal year.
Sovereign credit rating determines trustworthiness of business environment and credit risk of a potential debtor, an individual, company, business, government or any other sovereign entity.
Risk ranking is the primary factor that the potential investors look at before investing in any country.
Such rating gives potential investors an insight into the level of risk while investing in a country and takes into account political, social and financial risks.
Talking to The Himalayan Times during his visit to Nepal in April 2019, Stephen Schwartz, head of Sovereign Ratings Asia Pacific of Fitch Ratings, had said that Nepal is relatively better positioned compared to its peers on macroeconomic indicators like growth and inflation. Where Nepal lags behind is in structural indicators, meaning low level of per capita income, which will take a very long time to improve. He mentioned that Nepal also lags behind in governance indicators.
DHANGADI, JULY 7 The federal Parliament’s Agriculture, Cooperatives and Natural Resources Committee has started investigating alleged irregularities carried out in the name of scientific forest management. A team of the panel comprising Shanta Chaudhary, Satya Narayan Sharma Khanal and Raj B Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, JULY 7 Local levels have started constructing helipads to control possible loss of lives and property due to floods in Banke and Bardiya. Helipad construction is under way to rescue people trapped in the floods. Choppers can take off and land even at night time in the new helipads. Read More...
KHOTANG, JULY 7 Khotang’s Diprung Chuichumma Rural Municipality is preparing to mobilise teachers in every tole of the local level and resume teaching-learning activities from July 22. The rural municipality decided to this effect after the school remained closed for the past four months due Read More...
HETAUDA, JULY 7 Bagmati Province government will upgrade several hospitals in the province next fiscal. According to the Ministry of Social Development, the capacity of Hetauda Hospital will be upgraded to 300 beds. Bhaktapur, Sindhuli and Trishuli hospitals will be expanded to 100-bed hos Read More...
KATHMANDU The lockdown came into effect in Nepal on March 24 to curb the spread of coronavirus confining people to their homes while schools, offices and businesses shut down. Nobody knew how the situation would unfold and for how long the lockdown would continue. At that moment Founder of Dis Read More...
The title of this write-up alludes to Shakespeare's words "Life is a tale told by an idiot full of sound and fury signifying nothing" in Macbeth (1606), which often echo to my mind when I hear the roaring shouts of Nepali political leaders. The cacophony of their sounds which produce very little mea Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 7 A bill has been registered at the Parliament with a proposal to allow the private sector to conduct electricity trade after obtaining a licence for the purpose with neighbouring countries. The proposal has been included in the bill presented at the National Assembly to amend Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 7 The Transnational Alliance to Combat Illicit Trade (TRACIT) has warned of increased criminal activity and risks to public health due to the government’s ban on import of international wines and spirits. It is doubtful the supply restrictions, imposed in March as part of a s Read More...