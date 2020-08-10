DoCSCP to halt registration of new companies

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 9

The Department of Commerce, Supplies and Consumer Protection (DoCSCP) has announced it will halt registration of any new private or partnership firm starting from today. Issuing a notice on Saturday the department announced about its latest move.

In order to maintain social distance at its office as the number of positive COVID-19 cases has surged, the department has decided to change its service providing modality, the notice states. The department will also stop issuing permission letters for import of goods, however, permission to import necessary goods will be issued.

The notice will be in effect till August 24.

Amid this, the department has also mentioned that service seekers have not been utilising the online platform arranged by the department and has requested all to submit their applications and other related documents through the online platform.

“Even during the lockdown period earlier the department had been providing all its services to the general public but to minimise the risk of the spread of the coronavirus it had started providing online services,” the notice says.

“However, service seekers have been visiting the department instead of availing online services,” it adds.

As the risk of local transmission of COVID-19 has increased, the department has also requested people to avail services via the online platform.

As per the department, it will provide services related to renewal of commercial firms.

Similarly, works regarding amending the policies of companies will continue. Likewise, the department will also provide services related to closing down of companies.

However, the department has stated that all the aforementioned services will be provided to only 20 service seekers per day. Others will have to make use of the online platform, the notice adds.

Meanwhile, the department will continue daily market monitoring activities and works related to cases that have been lodged at the department.

Along with the start of the lockdown, DoCSCP has also started taking complaints via its online platform. The department has been collecting complaints from consumers via Facebook, Viber, Imo, Twitter and also e-mail and SMS services under the Consumer Rights Management Information System.

Amid this, DoCSCP has stated that issuance of permission to export goods will continue.

