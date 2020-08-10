DoCSCP to halt registration of new companies

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 9
The Department of Commerce, Supplies and Consumer Protection (DoCSCP) has announced it will halt registration of any new private or partnership firm starting from today. Issuing a notice on Saturday the department announced about its latest move.
In order to maintain social distance at its office as the number of positive COVID-19 cases has surged, the department has decided to change its service providing modality, the notice states. The department will also stop issuing permission letters for import of goods, however, permission to import necessary goods will be issued.
The notice will be in effect till August 24.
Amid this, the department has also mentioned that service seekers have not been utilising the online platform arranged by the department and has requested all to submit their applications and other related documents through the online platform.
“Even during the lockdown period earlier the department had been providing all its services to the general public but to minimise the risk of the spread of the coronavirus it had started providing online services,” the notice says.
“However, service seekers have been visiting the department instead of availing online services,” it adds.
As the risk of local transmission of COVID-19 has increased, the department has also requested people to avail services via the online platform.
As per the department, it will provide services related to renewal of commercial firms.
Similarly, works regarding amending the policies of companies will continue. Likewise, the department will also provide services related to closing down of companies.
However, the department has stated that all the aforementioned services will be provided to only 20 service seekers per day. Others will have to make use of the online platform, the notice adds.
Meanwhile, the department will continue daily market monitoring activities and works related to cases that have been lodged at the department.
Along with the start of the lockdown, DoCSCP has also started taking complaints via its online platform. The department has been collecting complaints from consumers via Facebook, Viber, Imo, Twitter and also e-mail and SMS services under the Consumer Rights Management Information System.
Amid this, DoCSCP has stated that issuance of permission to export goods will continue.
DHARAN, AUGUST 8 On Thursday, five members of the same family tested positive for the COVID-19 in Dharan-3. They had to remain in home isolation for 24 hours before they were finally put in hospital isolation of the BP Koirala Institute of Health and Sciences. On Friday, COVID-19 was confirmed Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 8 Most small investors in the country pour in money in the stock market without any technical or theoretical analysis. Thus, the secondary market’s movement is mostly defined by the rumours prevailing among share investors. After rising for a couple of weeks, the Nepse Stock E Read More...
MANCHESTER: Pakistan captain Azhar Ali "missed a trick" several times in the opening test against England and their three-wicket loss will hurt the team and their fans, according to bowling great Wasim Akram. Ali and his men held the upper hand for most part of the series opener and had Engla Read More...
SEOUL: More than a week of torrential rain in South Korea has left at least 30 dead and 12 missing in landslides, floods and other incidents, the government said Sunday while warning of a further downpour. The causalities include 13 dead and two missing from the last two days of heavy rainfall in Read More...
BAJURA: The Sanfe-Martadi road section in Bajura district, movement along which has been obstructed since last month due to landslide and flood, has yet to come into operation. Due to persistent rainfall, various locations between Taprisera-Tipada along road section have been damaged by the lands Read More...
Real Madrid may consider sending Welsh forward Gareth Bale out on loan and pay part of his salary to end the agony for both the player and the club amid their rift, the Spanish team's former president Ramon Calderon said. The 31-year-old Bale has barely featured for Real in their run to the L Read More...
BEDMINSTER: President Donald Trump has bypassed the nation's lawmakers as he claimed the authority to defer payroll taxes and replace an expired unemployment benefit with a lower amount after negotiations with Congress on a new coronavirus rescue package collapsed. Trump's orders on Saturday encr Read More...
SYDNEY: Australia’s second-most populous state, Victoria, reported its deadliest day of the COVID-19 outbreak on Sunday, with 17 people dying, as police thwarted a planned anti-mask rally in the capital of Melbourne. Victoria, at the centre of a second wave of infections in Australia, repor Read More...