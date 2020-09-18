Department of Customs collects Rs 48bn in first two months of FY 2020-21

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 17
The Department of Customs (DoC) has collected revenue worth around Rs 48 billion in the first two months of the current fiscal year. According to the department, a total of Rs 47.83 billion in revenue was collected in the first two months of the current fiscal.
In the first month of the fiscal year, the revenue collection of the department had overshot its target. For the first month of the fiscal year (mid-July to mid-August), the department had targeted to collect Rs 19.89 billion in revenue.
However, the collection stood at Rs 22.84 billion. Meanwhile, in the second month of the fiscal year (mid-August to mid-September), the revenue collection slowed and missed the set target.
According to the department, a total of Rs 24.98 billion was collected in the second month, while the target had been set for Rs 30.81 billion.
Among the customs offices, highest amount of revenue was collected from Birgunj Customs Office. As per the department, a total of Rs 8.59 billion was collected from Birgunj Customs Office.
Similarly, a total of Rs 6.49 billion was collected from customs office in Bhairahawa, Rs 2.56 billion from Biratnagar Customs, and Rs 1.46 billion from Nepalgunj. Likewise, a total of Rs 930 million in revenue was collected from the Tribhuvan International Airport.
Meanwhile, the overall revenue collection of the government has crossed Rs 100 billion in the first two months of the current fiscal. According to the Office of Auditor General, the government has collected a total of Rs 105 billion in the review months, which is 10.4 per cent of the total target of revenue collection set for the current fiscal year.
