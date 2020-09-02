Department of Tourism calls tender for hiking trails’ renovation

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 1
The Department of Tourism (DoT) has called a tender worth more than Rs 60 million for renovation and identification of hiking trails nearby Kathmandu valley.
Publishing a notice today, DoT has called a tender with a one-month submission deadline.
As per the department, the project falls under the government’s preparation to develop tourism infrastructure while taking advantage of the current pandemic. As per the notice, the amount has been allocated to introduce new hiking trails and to renovate existing trails inside and in the surrounding areas of Kathmandu valley.
Interested firms can submit their proposals by October 1. “Considering the COV- ID-19 pandemic, the department has arranged e-procurement and e-bidding system for the tender. The interested companies are requested to submit their documents and participate in the tender process via online platform,” reads the notice.
To apply for the tender, the interested companies have to deposit collateral worth Rs 1.7 million at Nepal Rastra Bank. The companies who fail to win the tender will get their deposit back.
The project covers areas of Kantipur Marga, Kakani, Gurjebhanjyang, Suryachaur, Shivapuri, Village, Bhardev, Lele, Deurali and Godawari.
A meeting held on Monday at Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) had also directed Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) to study probability of building tourism infrastructure nearby the valley which can accommodate more than 500,000 tourists. Aiming at post-pandemic tourism promotion, the MoCTCA has initiated the preparation for tourism promotion.
As per MoCTCA, the projects are being initiated under the study and observation conducted by NTB.
