KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 4

The Department of Tourism (DoT), today, issued the first expedition permit for this autumn season.

Even though tourism activities have been halted for almost six months, the government has permitted expeditions in the autumn season.

DoT has issued an expedition permit for Mount Barunste (7,129 metres) to a Nepali team of six members. The team will be led by Dawa Steven Sherpa.

“The past few months have been very difficult due to the pandemic and we want to overcome this deteriorating situation. It will help boost our optimism in mountain tourism,” said Mira Acharya, director of mountaineering division of DoT.

She further added that the department is ready to operate expeditions this autumn season by following all health safety protocols.

The mountaineering sector is hoping that the autumn season will provide some relief and help revive it from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the government had given permission for a chartered flight with a team of high-profile members of the Bahrain Royal Guard expedition to land in Kathmandu from Bahrain after September 15. The 18-member team will attempt to scale Mt Manaslu (8,163 metres) and Mt Lobuche (6,119 metres) in the autumn season.

