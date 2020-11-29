Dhakal elected FNCCI Senior Vice-chair

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Chandra Prasad Dhakal has been elected as the senior Vice-chair of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

As per the vote counting that concluded this morning, Dhakal defeated his rival Kishore Pradhan with 54.26 per cent votes against 45.74 per cent. The election was held on Saturday.

According to the election committee, Anjan Shrestha and Dinesh Shrestha have been elected to the post of Vice-Chair in the new executive committee of the FNCCI. Both of them represented the Pradhan panel in the elections. Likewise, in the associate category, Ram Chandra Sanghai of the Dhakal panel won by defeating Saurva Jyoti.

The newly elected executive members of the Federation are Rajan Shrestha, Taranath Adhikari, Kamal Kumar Shrestha, Chakra Bahadur Adhikari, Arunraj Sumargi, Dev Kumar Shrestha, Rameswar Manandhar, Shobha Kant Poudel, Sur Krishna Baidya, Gajendra Bhagat, Kubir Kumar Shrestha, Kaman Bahadur Khadka, Gopal Kedia, Mahendra Kumar Shrestha, Kamal Kumar Shrestha, Umesh Dalmiya and Kishore Kumar Acharya.

In his brief remarks after the announcement of the result, newly elected senior Vice-chair Dhakal expressed his commitment to make the Federation strong and united.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook