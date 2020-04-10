DoCN-ESR pact

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Doctors on Call Nepal (DoCN) and ESR Tech have announce the launch of docnepal.com — an online platform that allows patients to connect to doctors through video conference.

The application has been developed to address the challenges in seeking medical advice as a result of the current lock-down to prevent coronavirus outbreak, as per a media release.

The application is first-of-its-kind in Nepal, which aims to provide the much needed medical consultation at the time of this crisis. docnepal.com provides patients the ability to reach doctors in real time using video conferences, consult with doctors, discuss their medical needs, and if necessary, receive medical prescriptions.

The service is currently free for all. The service is collaboration between DoCN, a Kathmandu-based home health care service provider and ESR, a San Diego-based software development company.

