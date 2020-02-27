EBL-SEPL tie-up

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Everest Bank Ltd (EBL) has tied up with Soaltee Enterprises Pvt Ltd (SEPL) for discounts to Everest Bank’s customers.

According to the agreement, the EBL customers will get discount of 10 per cent on standard (declared) pricing at Soaltee Crowne Plaza, Kathmandu, a five star hotel in Province 3; and Soaltee Westend Premier, Nepalgunj, a five star hotel in Province 5.

The Everest Bank customers will be able to avail the discount just by showing their EBL ATM or credit card, as per a media release.

EBL presently has customer base of over one million, one of the highest in the industry. It is rendering its services through its domestic network of 95 branches, 30 revenue collection counters, 122 ATMs and also through its global network.

